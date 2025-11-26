Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets can't qualify for the NBA Cup playoffs, but they're hoping to use this week's NBA Cup contests to snap a painful losing streak that has reached six games. Charlotte will play host to the New York Knicks inside Spectrum Center this Wednesday in a tournament tipoff at 7 p.m. EST.

The 4-13 Hornets have left potential wins on the table during their losing skid. The most recent example came in Sunday's 113-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, in which Charlotte surrendered 39 points in the third quarter and then failed to take command of a winnable final frame in which both teams' shooters were icy.

While the Knicks may carry a 10-6 record, New York's visit could turn into a break for Charlotte at a much-needed time. The Knickerbockers' current road trip has been full of letdowns, such as Orlando's forward Franz Wagner outplaying Karl-Anthony Towns of New York in the Magic's 133-121 victory on Saturday. The New York Knicks have posted a 1-1 record in NBA Cup group stage games this fall.

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (+100)

Knicks -6.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets +223

Knicks -245

Total

Over 238.5 (-108)

Under 238.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Betting Trends

The Charlotte Hornets are 1-9 in their last 10 contests.

Totals have gone under in four of the last five Hornets-Knicks games.

New York has beaten Charlotte in nine of the last 11 meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Guard Pat Connaughton is day-to-day with a calf strain.

Guard Josh Green is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is day-to-day with an illness.

Guard Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward OG Anunoby is out with a hamstring strain.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

It would help a struggling home team beat a shaky road team if Charlotte could count on more fan support than a losing squad can draw at the moment. Thankfully, there's a growing buzz for Charlotte's rookie guard Kon Knueppel, whose scoring pace is leaving his thin Hornets supporting cast in the dust.

Colin Keane of Yardbarker gushes that Knueppel "continued his blistering season on Sunday, hitting 7-of-11 threes and dropping 28 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Knueppel also tallied six rebounds and three assists. The No. 4 overall pick is now averaging 19.4 points per game this season on an otherworldly 43.8 percent (on treys)." None of New York's long-range shooters are as dialed-in as the Hornets' rookie at this moment, although guard Jalen Brunson has improved over the last week.