Boston Bruins vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in a battle of Eastern Conference teams. These teams have followed similar trajectories, with both units starting the season poorly before amassing win streaks that have landed each at 13 victories. One particularly interesting stretch came from the Islanders when they rattled off three straight overtime victories, two of which came against the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. However, it is worth noting that the Bruins came out on top in the last meeting of these teams in a 5-2 drubbing in New York.

Most of Boston's wins have come as a result of its prolific offense. The Bruins rank inside the top-10 in the NHL in assists, points per game, and power play percentage, highlighting how dynamic the offense has been through 24 games. Center Morgan Geekie is tied for the league lead with 17 goals, acting as the spark plug of a truly elite offense. The defense has not been nearly as good, ranking in or near the bottom third in goals allowed and save percentage. Without clear cohesion, the Bruins will have to continue to pour in the offense to win games.

The Islanders might have a better record than the Bruins, but they have the benefit of going 4-2 in overtime games. Most teams that perform exceedingly well in close games typically regress later in the season, and there is no reason to believe that the Islanders will be an exception. However, offenses typically regress faster than defenses, which bodes well for a New York team that ranks inside the top-10 in most defensive metrics.

Spread

Bruins +1.5 (-186)

Islanders -1.5 (+156)

Money line

Bruins +150

Islanders -156

Totals

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bruins vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Bruins are one of the best teams in the league ATS, going 17-7.

The Bruins are 8-4 ATS on the road.

The over is 5-4 when Boston plays away from home.

The Islanders are 11-12 ATS this season.

The Islanders are 2-8 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 12-11 in New York's games.

Bruins vs Islanders Injury Reports

Boston Bruins

Casey Middelstadt, C - Out.

Viktor Arvidsson, RW - Out.

Jordan Harris, D - Out.

Charlie McAvoy, D - Out.

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C - Out.

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.

Alexander Romanov, D - Out.

Ethan Bear, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Bruins vs Islanders Prediction and Pick