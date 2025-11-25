Falcons vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Falcons look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Falcons are 4-7 and third in the NFC South Division. They just beat the New Orleans Saints 24-10 on the road. Atlanta was up 16-9 at the half and added some insurance points in the fourth quarter. The Falcons struggled on third down but did take advantage of two Saints turnovers. Total yards were close and Atlanta won in rushing yards 121-79. The Falcons went 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Kirk Cousins went 16 of 23 for 199 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

The Jets are 2-9 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Baltimore Ravens 23-10 on the road. New York went up 7-0 in the second quarter and then gave up 17 unanswered points. The Ravens got some insurance field goals in the fourth quarter. The Jets third down defense was 9-for-11 on stops. New York won in total yards: 282-241 and 204-143 in passing yards. The Jets red zone offense was 1-for-2 and 3-for-5 in red zone defense. Time of possession was pretty close and New York turned the ball over twice.

Spread

Falcons -2.5 (-108)

Jets +2.5 (-108)

Money line

Falcons -133

Jets +122

Total

OVER 39.5 (-108)

UNDER 39.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Falcons vs Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Atlanta's last 20 games.

Atlanta is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Atlanta is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against the NY Jets.

The NY Jets is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Jets' last 18 games.

The NY Jets is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.

Falcons vs Jets Injury Reports

Atlanta Falcons

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., OT - Injured reserve

Billy Bowman, Jr., S - Injured reserve

Josh Woods, LB - Out

Drake London, WR - Out

Michael Penix Jr., QB - Injured reserve

Malik Verdon, S - Out

Zach Harrison, DE - Injured reserve

Sam Roberts, DT - Injured reserve

DeAngelo Malone, LB - Injured reserve

Storm Norton, OT - Injured reserve

Clark Phillips III, CB - Injured reserve

Bralen Trice, LB - Injured reserve

Troy Andersen, LB - Out

Kaleb McGary, OT - Injured reserve

Emory Jones, QB - Injured reserve

New York Jets

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Andre Cisco, S -Injured reserve

Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Falcons vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is currently ranked 18th in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, tied for 26th in points scored, and tied for 13th in points against. Cousins will be the starter for the rest of the season, and so far, he ended the Falcons' five-game losing streak and got them back in the win column. This team still has a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball and the defense has been slowing going in the wrong direction since the season started. They will try to keep the red zone defense trending up, do better on third downs, and try to have a solid start on offense again.

New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 26th in points scored, and 26th in points allowed. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Jets and build on a decent effort against the Ravens. New York has lost two games in a row and the offense is hovering around 10–14 points during this skid. Also, their run defense is struggling as well and has given up the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. In the last two games, the Jets got off to good starts but just couldn't keep it going for the whole game.

Best Bet: Under