New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday in a battle of Empire State teams. While these teams do reside in the same state, they could not be further apart from each other in terms of success. The Knicks will almost certainly be a serious contender for the right to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, while the Nets would be lucky to win 20 games this season.

Despite a strong 9-6 record, the going has been tough lately for New York. The Knicks have alternated wins and losses, dropping three of their last five, a streak that included two losses to the Orlando Magic and another defeat to the Miami Heat. This game, and the next, a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, present opportunities to iron out the kinks before three straight contests against significantly stronger conference opposition.

There are not many reasons for optimism for the Nets, a statement that does not even refer to the team's win-loss record. Brooklyn brought in a crop of four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and none of them have been able to make a serious impact on the court yet. It is, of course, incredibly early in their NBA careers, but the fact that players like VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel have made instant impacts on their teams makes the lack of production harder to swallow. The young players should be given every chance to develop on a team that has absolutely zero winning aspirations in 2025.

Spread

Knicks -13.5 (-108)

Nets +13.5 (+100)

Money line

Knicks -733

Nets +669

Totals

Over 228.5 (-108)

Under 228.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Nets Betting Trends

The Knicks are 8-7 ATS this year.

The Knicks are 0-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 10-5 in New York's games.

The Nets are 8-7-1 ATS this season.

The Nets are 3-4 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-3 in Brooklyn's home games.

Knicks vs Nets Injury Reports

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out.

Landry Shamet, F - Out.

Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf, G - Out.

Cam Thomas, G - Out.

Haywood Highsmith, F - Out.

Knicks vs Nets Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Knicks are still missing Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby, while the Nets have ruled out Haywood Highsmith and Cam Thomas again. The Knicks were always going to open as heavy favorites in this matchup, especially because they smashed the Nets by 134-98 back on Nov. 9. The Nets have looked like a different team over their past four games, in which they collected two wins, but it's hard to picture anything but a similar result in this meeting. The Knicks were playing great basketball before their loss on Saturday, and I'm backing them to bounce back with a big win on the road."