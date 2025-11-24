Blues vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The St. Louis Blues will try to finish their first two-game winning streak since the start of the season as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blues are 7-9-6 and seventh in the Central Division. They just beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on the road. St. Louis scored early and got a late goal in the second period. They gave up a goal late in the third period but hung on for the win. The Blues were outshot 31-22 and lost in faceoffs 21-19 but won in hits 22-20. St. Louis was 0-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Blocked shots, takeaways, and giveaways were pretty close. Jordan Binnington was the first star of the game with 30 saves.

The Rangers are 10-11-2 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to Utah Mammoth 3-2 and on the road. Both teams went back and forth in the first two periods with some goals and Utah had the game-winning goal midway through the third period. The Rangers were outshot 34-22, but won in hits 30-17 and faceoffs 40-19. Giveaways were a little high for both teams and New York was decent on takeaways.

Spread

Blues +1.5 (-223)

Rangers -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Blues +127

Rangers -133

Total

OVER 5.5 (+100)

UNDER 5.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blues vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

St. Louis is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.

The NY Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The NY Rangers are 1-8 SU in their last nine games at home.

Blues vs Rangers Injury Reports

St. Louis Blues

Zach Dean, C - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Will Borgen, D - Injured reserve

J.T. Miller, LW - Day-to-day

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Blues vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

St. Louis is 29th in scoring, 30th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and tied for 25th on the penalty kill. Jordan Kyrou leads the team in goals and points. The Blues have been decent on the road, but overall, they have the second-worst goal differential in the league at minus-23. St. Louis struggles to score, and they give up a lot as well. They do have a top 10 power play going for them and that will be a key to victory in this game. Six of their last seven games have been one-goal games and getting some puck luck and getting off to a good start can help against the struggling home ice Rangers.

New York is 30th in scoring, third in goals against, tied for 17th on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in assists. The Rangers are 1-7-1 at home this season, and they have lost four games in a row. Three of those four losses were low-scoring games and the offense scored two goals or fewer in three of them. To get out of this funk, New York needs to start improving power play execution, increase the shot volume and quality chances, and keep some consistent offensive zone time. It also didn't help that some of their last few games were against some of the best teams in the league.

Best Bet: New York Money line