Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are prohibitive betting favorites over the visiting Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) for a Senior Day game at The Horseshoe set to kick off at noon EST on Saturday. OSU's faithful are only worried that the Buckeyes will look ahead to Week 14 at Michigan.

Could the .500 Scarlet Knights be guilty of looking ahead as well, even though Rutgers is such a drastic point-spread underdog in Columbus? Rutgers has an opportunity to become bowl-eligible with one more victory, which could come against the surprisingly 4-6 Penn State Nittany Lions next weekend, on the Scarlet Knights' own Senior Day. It's far less likely to come against the nation's No. 1 ranked team.

Unlike the rival Michigan Wolverines, this fall's Buckeyes are not showing any mercy to underdog foes. Ohio State has outscored its last five opponents by a numbing 240-53 margin. Rutgers has not been successful in games against 2025's ranked teams, going 0-2 in contests against Iowa and Oregon.

Spread

Scarlet Knights +33 (-110)

Buckeyes -33 (-110)

Money line

Scarlet Knights +2500

Buckeyes -9000

Total

Over 55.5 (-110)

Under 55.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes Betting Trends

Rutgers has gone 0-10 in matchups against Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 in road contests this season.

Totals have gone over in four of the last five meetings.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wide receiver Vernon Allen III is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Ben Rothhaar is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back CJ Campbell Jr. is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out with a knee injury.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Running back CJ Donaldson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver De'Zie Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes Predictions and Picks

Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors spells out the harsh truth of Rutgers' visit to Ohio State. For all of its focus on physical football under head coach Greg Schiano,"Rutgers allows 6.6 yards per carry … dead last out of the 136 teams in the (Football Bowl Subdivision), and not by a slim margin."

That lousy run defense gives Ohio State's quarterback a simple game plan. OSU quarterback Julian Sayin will give the football to a running back often on first down, but he'll get to pass from second down and short yardage, a recipe for big plays in the aerial game. Rutgers can fight back with star rusher Antwan Raymond, though it won't matter much to the point total if both teams are running the rock heavily.