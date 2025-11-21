Jets vs Ravens: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets will look to get the offense going again and put up a fight as they battle the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Jets are 2-8 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the New England Patriots, 27-14, on the road. New York actually scored first and were in the game until the fourth quarter. The Jets lost in total yards 336-245 and 271-105 in passing yards. Time of possession was close, and New York turned the ball over once. New York's red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 2-for-5 in stops. Quarterback Justin Fields went 15 of 26 for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The Ravens are 5-5 and second in the AFC North Division. They just beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 on the road. Midway through the second quarter, Baltimore was down 10 points and in the second half, they beat the Browns 13-0. The Ravens third down defense was 12-for-14 on stops. Baltimore won in total yards 351-187 and 184-106 in rushing yards. The Ravens lost in turnovers 3-1 but still managed to get the comeback win. They were 1-for-4 in the red zone and 2-for-2 in red zone stops. Running back Derrick Henry led the way on offense with 18 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Jets +13.5 (+100)

Ravens -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Jets +809

Ravens -900

Total

Over 44.5 (-104)

Under 44.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Ravens Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Jets' last 17 games.

The NY Jets is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The NY Jets is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Baltimore's last 11 games.

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Baltimore's last five games at home.

Jets vs Ravens Injury Reports

New York Jets

Harrison Phillips, DT - Questionable

Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Questionable

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Garrett Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith, LB - Questionable

Kyle Hamilton, S - Questionable

Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable

Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable

Andrew Vorhees, G - Questionable

Ronnie Stanley, OT - Questionable

Rashod Bateman, WR - Questionable

Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable

Keyon Martin, CB - Questionable

Jay Higgins IV, LB - Injured reserve

Broderick Washington Jr., DT - Injured reserve

Tavius Robinson, LB - Injured reserve

Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - Injured reserve

Ar'Darius Washington, S - Out

Adisa Isaac, LB - Injured reserve

Dayton Wade, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Longerbeam, CB - Injured reserve

Bilhal Kone, CB - Injured reserve

Jets vs Ravens Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 32nd in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 27th in points conceded. The Jets' mini winning streak ended against the Patriots, but the competition level was still there. They still have the worst passing offense in the league and quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get the start this week. He will look to keep the offense moving at a steady pace and running back Breece Hall will look to be productive as well. Even though the Jets are huge underdogs, they are 6-4 against the spread this season.

Baltimore ranks 29th in passing yards, fourth in running yards, tied for 10th in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. The Ravens have won four games in a row, and they are looking to get into the AFC playoff mix. The defense is playing really well and quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to improve the passing game's consistency. This team is slowly getting healthy and looking complete on both sides of the ball for the first time since the early part of the season. They will look to take care of the ball and do better in the red zone.

Best Bet: Ravens Spread