Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue the nightmarish start to their 2025 season when they face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. This will be the second time in a row these teams face off, with the Celtics coasting to a 113-99 victory the last time out. It is fair to expect a similar result in this game, given that the Nets have two wins all season, both of which came against two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards and the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn was never expected to rack up wins, but the horrific roster construction might lead to them winning fewer than 20 games. When fully healthy, the Nets rely on Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas to chuck up shots, but Thomas is sidelined with a long-term injury. That leaves Porter to play with a crew of young, inexperienced players like Egor Demin, the first-round pick who is currently shooting 37.4% from the field. A matchup with a defensively sound Boston team is unlikely to yield a particularly good showing from Brooklyn on Friday.

After a disastrous offseason, the Celtics have done a good job at keeping themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White have presented a solid three-headed monster at the top of the roster, but the depth behind them has been lacking, leading to long stretches of ineffective play when the reserves are asked to step up. That is unlikely to be the case here, as Brooklyn's atrocious defense makes most opponents seem effective.

Spread

Nets +14.5 (+104)

Celtics -14.5 (-113)

Money line

Nets (+809)

Celtics (-900)

Totals

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Celtics Betting Trends

The Nets are 6-7-1 ATS this season.

The Nets are 3-3-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 8-6 in Brooklyn's games.

The Celtics are 6-9 ATS this year.

The Celtics are 3-4 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 9-6 in Boston's games.

Nets vs Celtics Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf, G - Out.

Cam Thomas, G - Out.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, F - Out.

Nets vs Celtics Prediction and Pick

This is an absolutely massive spread, even for a home team that is facing off against the Nets. Brooklyn is terrible, but expecting them to be blown out by so much is a bit of a stretch. It helps that the Celtics are in a prime position to overlook this game, with huge matchups against the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks all looming on the horizon.