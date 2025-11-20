New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers have gotten off to a bad start on their trip westward, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 3-2. The Rangers have dropped to 10-9-2, in peril of sinking below the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division standings. They will try to remain above .500 when red-hot Colorado hosts New York at Ball Arena in Denver this Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

New York's offense was stagnant throughout much of Tuesday's loss in Las Vegas. The game still wound up breaking Rangers' fans hearts as an apparent second goal for big forward Jonny Brodzinski was disallowed in the third frame, rendering a late tally from centerman Vincent Trocheck academic.

The Rangers' two-game skid doesn't explain the lopsided sportsbook odds on Thursday's faceoff. Neither does the team's meek total of 19 shots against the Golden Knights. The basis is Colorado's 13-win record, which includes only one loss in regulation. The Avalanche have won six contests in a row, claiming two points from every home game since Oct. 23 to lead the National Hockey League at the quarter pole.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-138)

Avalanche -1.5 (+122)

Money line

Rangers +186

Avalanche -194

Total

Over 6.5 (+108)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche Betting Trends

The Colorado Avalanche have won six consecutive games.

Betting totals have gone under in three straight Rangers games.

New York and Colorado have split their last six meetings 3-3.

New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center Matt Rempe is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Colorado Avalanche

Right winger Logan O'Connor is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Left winger Joel Kiviranta is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Right winger Valeri Nichushkin is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Colorado's superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon is in the best form of his career, leading the NHL in goals, assists, and plus-minus rating with an awesome stat line of 14, 19, and plus-19 in each category. MacKinnon, though, has always consumed the attention of rival checkers. It's the emergence of Martin Necas, who is tied for second in the league with 13 goals, that's making the Avs even more dynamic.

Necas has already scored more times than during his 30-game stint in Denver last season. "Nečas delivered a four-point performance (last) Thursday in the Avalanche's 6–3 win over the Buffalo Sabres," reports Ryan O'Hara of The Hockey News. "More notably, the 26-year-old recorded just two shots on goal, making his shooting efficiency flawless on the night." For the Rangers, taking on the enhanced threat of MacKinnon and Necas means thinking about defense, resisting the urge to work on a stale attack.