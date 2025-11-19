Ohio State Faces Unsettled Wide Receiver Situation Before Rutgers Game

No. 1 Ohio State is set to host Rutgers in Columbus this Saturday, with ongoing questions about the status of star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. The Buckeyes, currently 10-0, prioritize their roster's wellbeing with a big rivalry game against Michigan next week.

Ohio State has consistently beaten Rutgers, winning all ten meetings since 2014. These games typically end with an average margin of 51 points. However, this Saturday might see key receivers sidelined.

Coach Ryan Day is keeping details about their condition under wraps. "Our policy's that we just don't discuss specifics on injuries," he told CBS Sports. "We'll take it day to day and see how they come in each day, but they're working hard to get back on the field."

Tate missed the last two games, while Smith sat out the second half against UCLA last Saturday. Both have had impressive seasons, with 69 and 39 catches, respectively. Together, they have 1,613 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, making them semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

Meanwhile, Rutgers, standing at 5-5, faces a tough challenge. Bookmakers have made them a four-touchdown underdog. They need one more win in their last two games to be bowl eligible.

Defensively, Rutgers struggles. They rank 106th in scoring defense, and 120th in total defense, allowing 30 points and over 425 yards. Ohio State's offense might find ways to take advantage of these gaps. Still, Coach Day acknowledges Rutgers' strategic planning, stating, "They always have a plan of how they want to attack you."

Despite their defensive issues, Rutgers showed offensive potential against Maryland. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw four touchdowns, while running back Antwan Raymond rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown, proving they're ready to compete.

Ohio State, with first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 7.5 points per game. Their total defense leads national rankings, allowing just 212.6 yards per game. Coach Greg Schiano praised Patricia, stating, "Matt Patricia has done a magnificent job. It adds up to a very good defense."