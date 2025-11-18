Rangers vs Golden Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 10-8-2 and are tied for fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 at home. The Red Wings scored midway through the second period, the Rangers tied things up minutes later, and the game-winning goal came late in the game. New York was outshot 42-19 and lost on faceoffs 29-19. The Rangers won in hits 26-23. New York was 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Goaltender Jonathan Quick was the second star of the game with 40 saves.

The Golden Knights are 8-4-6 and tied for fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime and on the road. Vegas came back twice but still fell short in the overtime period. The Knights were outshot 28-25, outhit 31-15, and lost in faceoffs 28-26. Vegas was 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Knights gave the puck away a decent amount, and they will try to get more good chances through to the net.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-222)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Rangers +121

Golden Knights -131

Total

OVER 6 (-101)

UNDER 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Rangers' last eight games.

The NY Rangers is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

The NY Rangers is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Vegas.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Vegas' last 12 games.

Vegas is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Vegas is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Rangers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Will Borgen, D - Day-to-day

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone, RW - Injured reserve

William Karlsson, C - Injured reserve

Adin Hill, G - Injured reserve

Jeremy Lauzon, D - Day-to-day

Rangers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

New York is 30th in scoring, second in goals against, 20th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The Rangers have the best road record in the league at 9-1-1. Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with five goals and 13 assists in his last 10 games. They have won six games in a row on the road and four of those games hit the under. Whether the Rangers are at home or away, the defense has been there.

Vegas is 15th in scoring, tied for 11th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points. The Knights have lost four home games in a row and three of those losses were by one goal. Vegas is 3-3-4 in their last 10 games. Pavel Dorofeyev has a team-high 11 goals this season, while Tomas Hertl has five goals in his last 10 games. The Knights have been dealing with injuries to key guys, especially Mark Stone and William Karlsson, who are consistent contributors on the offense.

Best Bet: Golden Knights Money line