Islanders vs Stars: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Islanders are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 10-7-2 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on the road. New York was up 1-0 after the first period but gave up two goals in the second and two goals in the third. The Islanders outshot the Avalanche 29-28 but were outhit 19-11. New York was 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal put up six shots each but couldn't find the back of the net.

The Stars are 12-4-3 and second in the Central Division. They just beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 at home. Dallas scored in every period and the only goal they gave up came in the third period. The Stars outshot the Flyers 28-21. Philadelphia won 32-23 in hits and 28-24 in faceoffs. Dallas was 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Blocked shots were even, and the Stars didn't give the puck away too much. Jason Robertson was the first star of the game with a hat trick.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-180)

Stars -1.5 (+158)

Money line

Islanders +147

Stars -158

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Stars Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games.

The NY Islanders is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The NY Islanders is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Dallas.

The total has gone OVER in six of Dallas' last eight games.

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last five games against the NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Stars Injury Reports

New York Islanders

None

Dallas Stars

Adam Erne, LW - Injured reserve

Matt Duchene, C - Injured reserve

Ilya Lyubushkin, D - Day-to-day

Thomas Harley, D - Out

Jamie Benn, LW - Injured reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Stars Predictions and Picks

New York is 14th in scoring, tied for 20th in goals against, 27th on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Islanders have won four of their last five games, and taking out their last game, the offense has been trending up. This will be stop six of a seven-game road trip to New York. They have had a mix of overtime wins and one blowout victory. Besides Horvat, Barzal has been a key member of the offense, and they just need some more shots from other skaters to complete those Grade A chances.

Dallas is ninth in scoring, ninth in goals against, second on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Mikko Rantanen leads the team in assists and points. The Stars have won five games in a row and the last two were blowout victories. During their winning streak, Dallas has gotten goals from 13 different players and that shows how much their offense is balanced and how much depth they have going for them at the moment. Lately, Robertson has had a few multiple-point game performances.

Best Bet: Over