Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets have finally started to play better defense. Brooklyn carved out a three-quarter lead over Orlando and its strong frontcourt in the NBA Cup last Friday before beating the Washington Wizards 37-30 on the defensive glass in a 129-106 victory on Sunday. We'll know if they can keep it up against a team with momentum when the Boston Celtics visit Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. EST this Tuesday.

Boston has won twice in a row to get back to 7-7 and potentially overcome a bad start to the season. Payton Pritchard scored 24 points for Beantown as the Celtics demolished the Memphis Grizzlies 131-95 last week. However, the weekend saw tougher sailing as Boston eked past the LA Clippers 121-118.

Boston is a substantial road favorite over host Brooklyn on Tuesday. You may notice, though, that not as many gamblers are high-rolling on the Celtics as they would've been without the Nets' defensive uptick.

Spread

Nets +11 (-107)

Celtics -11 (-103)

Money line

Nets +431

Celtics -460

Total

Over 223.5 (-103)

Under 223.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday.

Boston has defeated Brooklyn eight consecutive times.

Brooklyn is 5-2-1 ATS playing on one day's rest.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Cam Thomas is out due to hamstring tightness.

Forward Haywood Highsmith is still recovering from a knee injury.

Boston Celtics

Forward Jayson Tatum is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

Boston's eight-game win streak over Brooklyn is another reason the Nets' odds to win look lonely. The Nets can hang their hats on the fact that the meetings are getting tougher, such as Boston's 115-113 victory from Mar. 15, in which Brooklyn held Boston's backcourt ace Jaylen Brown to eight points.

Nets supporters know that the club has to score a lot of points to win this season. They're encouraged by forward Michael Porter Jr.'s 34-point performance against the Wizards that ended one rebound short of a double-double. But the Washington Wizards are thought to already be tanking, easy prey for any squad trying to win. The Wizards were "tanking for (NBA Draft) lottery positioning," recaps Bryan Lewis of the New York Post, adding that the Nets appeared "determined to win games, not pingpong balls."