Somerset Patriots Help Those Fighting Food Insecurity In Somerset County

Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, partnered with Somerset County to help fight food insecurity in the community. The team and Co-Chairmen Jonathan and Josh Kalafer, along with Clinton Honda and Land Rover Princeton, have donated $25,000 to local Somerset County food banks to help those in need.

“While it’s always great to win on the field, we take our responsibility as champions in the community just as seriously,” said Jonathan Kalafer. “It’s heartbreaking to think that people don’t have enough food to feed their families. It was important to our family and staff to do our part to help make life a little easier for those struggling.”

The Patriots hosted a food drive at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, November 8 and collected over 2,441 pounds of food. In addition, over $700 in monetary donations were made by fans and participants at the event.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for joining with our team to help make a difference,” said Josh Kalafer. “The amount of food and donations we received shows the good we can do together and the true sense of community you see when it is needed the most.”

On Saturday, November 15 members of the Patriots Front Office and HomePlate Catering and Hospitality joined dozens of volunteers at Somerset County Public Works for a Somerset County/Food Bank Network Supplemental Food Distribution event to give food to over 500 cars picking up for their families.

“This is heart work at its finest,” said Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson. “Thank you to our incredible volunteers and partners. Serving our community together makes my heart smile.”

Despite being one of the wealthiest counties in America, there are still close to 30,000 individuals living below the poverty line. The Food Bank Network of Somerset County distributes food and provides other basic human needs to those less fortunate throughout the community.