Packers vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Green Bay Packers have lost two games in a row and will look to find their offense again as they battle the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Packers are 5-3-1 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 at home. Green Bay got their lone touchdown late in the game and fell short of a comeback. The Packers lost in total yards 294-261 and the rushing game was pretty close. The time of possession was pretty close and Green Bay turned the ball over twice. They were 1-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-1 on stops. Quarterback Jordan Love went 20 of 36 for 176 yards.
The Giants are 2-8 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Chicago Bears, 24-20, on the road. New York was up 20-10 in the fourth quarter and ended up blowing that lead. The Giants won in total yards 431-391 and rushing yards were pretty close. New York had a slight edge in time of possession and turned the ball over once. The Giants were 1-for-4 in the red zone and 1-for-4 in red zone stops. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was 19 of 29 for 242 yards.
Spread
- Packers -6.5 (-117)
- Giants +6.5 (+108)
Money line
- Packers -317
- Giants +300
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-108)
- UNDER 42.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Packers vs Giants Betting Trends
- Green Bay is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last six games.
- Green Bay is 2-6-1 ATS in its last nine games against NY Giants.
- NY Giants is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of NY Giants' last five games.
- NY Giants is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.
Packers vs Giants Injury Reports
Green Bay Packers
- Zach Tom, OT - Questionable
- Elgton Jenkins, G - Injured reserve
- Kingsley Enagbare, DE - Questionable
- Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Micah Parsons, DE - Questionable
- Edgerrin Cooper. LB - Questionable
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Savion Williams, WR - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve
- Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve
- Nick Niemann, LB - Injured reserve
- Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve
- Collin Oliver, DE - Out
- Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve
- John Williams, G - Out
- Travis Glover, OT -Injured reserve
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable
- Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable
- Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable
- Bobby Okereke, LB - Questionable
- Evan Neal, OT - Questionable
- Neville Hewitt, LB - Questionable
- Daniel Bellinger, TE - Questionable
- Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable
- Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve
- Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
Packers vs Giants Predictions and Picks
Green Bay is currently ranked ninth in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and seventh in points against. The Packers' defense is great against the run and that will put more pressure on the Giants' passing game. Lately, the Green Bay offense hasn't done much and Love has had a bad passer rating. The Giants are towards the bottom of the league in yards allowed, which means Love should find his way again on offense. Green Bay will look to get in the mid 20s to around 30 in points.
New York is ranked 17th in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, just got fired and quarterback Jameis Winston will be starting for the Giants. New York could easily be a .500 team, but blew three four-quarter games, where the win percentage was 95% or higher. The Giants' offense has continued to struggle, especially with injuries to key guys in the last few weeks. Winston will be looking to give some type of spark. New York has lost four in a row, but some of those games were somewhat close.
Best Bet: Giants Spread
The Packers will win this game, but the Giants will make it interesting because Winston is a character and sometimes finds a way to make a game competitive. New York just lost their head coach and have lost some key players this season, and have nothing left to lose, except try to play a spoiler role. Green Bay will try to get the offense going early, but if they don't, then New York can cover this spread.