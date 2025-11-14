Packers vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Green Bay Packers have lost two games in a row and will look to find their offense again as they battle the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Packers are 5-3-1 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 10-7 at home. Green Bay got their lone touchdown late in the game and fell short of a comeback. The Packers lost in total yards 294-261 and the rushing game was pretty close. The time of possession was pretty close and Green Bay turned the ball over twice. They were 1-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-1 on stops. Quarterback Jordan Love went 20 of 36 for 176 yards.

The Giants are 2-8 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Chicago Bears, 24-20, on the road. New York was up 20-10 in the fourth quarter and ended up blowing that lead. The Giants won in total yards 431-391 and rushing yards were pretty close. New York had a slight edge in time of possession and turned the ball over once. The Giants were 1-for-4 in the red zone and 1-for-4 in red zone stops. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was 19 of 29 for 242 yards.

Spread

Packers -6.5 (-117)

Giants +6.5 (+108)

Money line

Packers -317

Giants +300

Total

OVER 42.5 (-108)

UNDER 42.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Packers vs Giants Betting Trends

Green Bay is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last six games.

Green Bay is 2-6-1 ATS in its last nine games against NY Giants.

NY Giants is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Giants' last five games.

NY Giants is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.

Packers vs Giants Injury Reports

Green Bay Packers

Zach Tom, OT - Questionable

Elgton Jenkins, G - Injured reserve

Kingsley Enagbare, DE - Questionable

Lukas Van Ness, DE - Questionable

Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable

Micah Parsons, DE - Questionable

Edgerrin Cooper. LB - Questionable

Quay Walker, LB - Questionable

Savion Williams, WR - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve

Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve

Nick Niemann, LB - Injured reserve

Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve

Collin Oliver, DE - Out

Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve

John Williams, G - Out

Travis Glover, OT -Injured reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DT - Questionable

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable

Bobby Okereke, LB - Questionable

Evan Neal, OT - Questionable

Neville Hewitt, LB - Questionable

Daniel Bellinger, TE - Questionable

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable

Darius Muasau, LB - Injured reserve

Beaux Collins, WR - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Art Green, CB - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Eric Gray, RB - Out

Packers vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Green Bay is currently ranked ninth in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and seventh in points against. The Packers' defense is great against the run and that will put more pressure on the Giants' passing game. Lately, the Green Bay offense hasn't done much and Love has had a bad passer rating. The Giants are towards the bottom of the league in yards allowed, which means Love should find his way again on offense. Green Bay will look to get in the mid 20s to around 30 in points.

New York is ranked 17th in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, 24th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, just got fired and quarterback Jameis Winston will be starting for the Giants. New York could easily be a .500 team, but blew three four-quarter games, where the win percentage was 95% or higher. The Giants' offense has continued to struggle, especially with injuries to key guys in the last few weeks. Winston will be looking to give some type of spark. New York has lost four in a row, but some of those games were somewhat close.

Best Bet: Giants Spread