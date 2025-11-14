New York Islanders vs Utah Mammoth Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Islanders will face a stiff test when they take on the Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. EST on Friday. Both teams have been competitive to start the…
The New York Islanders will face a stiff test when they take on the Utah Mammoth at 9 p.m. EST on Friday. Both teams have been competitive to start the season, with the Islanders sitting at 8-6-2 while the Mammoth have accumulated a 10-7 mark. With two solid teams at play, Friday night's contest promises to provide good, entertaining hockey for as long as it lasts.
The Islanders have mostly gotten by on the strength of their offensive play. They rank just inside the top ten in goals per game with 3.31, a number that center Bo Horvat, who leads the team in goals and is tied for second in assists, has helped carry in almost every contest. Defensively, the club ranks towards the bottom half of the NHL in most metrics, allowing 3.19 goals per game while ranking 19th in total shots allowed. The Mammoth have looked stagnant on offense as of late, providing the Islanders an opportunity to put together one of their better defensive performances of the season.
The aforementioned offensive struggles have materialized in the last couple of weeks for Utah. The Mammoth have not scored more than two goals in a game since late October, and the last time they did manage to surpass that number, they only scored three. Even a mediocre New York defense seems like an intimidating matchup on Friday. Utah will once again rely on a solid defensive effort from its own players to keep it in the game.
Spread
- Islanders +1.5 (-141)
- Mammoth -1.5 (+124)
Money line
- Islanders +182
- Mammoth -200
Totals
- Over 6.5 (-103)
- Under 6.5 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Islanders vs Mammoth Betting Trends
- The Islanders are 8-9 ATS this season.
- The Islanders are 6-3 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 11-5 in New York's games.
- The Mammoth are 8-9 ATS this season.
- The Mammoth are 4-2 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 9-8 in Utah's games.
Islanders vs Mammoth Injury Reports
New York Islanders
- Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.
- Maxim Shabanov, RW - Out.
- Scott Mayfield, D - Out.
- Ethan Bear, D - Out.
- Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.
Utah Mammoth
- Alexander Kerfoot, C - Out.
- Terrell Goldsmith, D - Out.
- Sean Durzi, D - Out.
Islanders vs Mammoth Prediction and Pick
There are solid arguments for both sides of the money line in this contest. The Islanders should have an enormously difficult time scoring against a good Mammoth defense, but the same can be said about a struggling Utah attack that has been ice-cold as of late.
Considering both of those factors, the obvious choice is to take the under. It is a shock to see that the line is set so high, especially since neither of these teams has been particularly good on offense as of late. The only explanation is that both have cashed the over at a fair clip throughout the season, but it is worth it to take a chance on one more bad game of offensive play from each.