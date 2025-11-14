Heat vs Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat look to get back in the win column, as they battle the New York Knicks on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Heat are 7-5 and tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team, 130-116, at home. Both teams had some runs going, but the Cavs outscored the Heat 37-19 in the fourth quarter. Miami won in field goal percentage 47.9%-43.3%. The 3-pointers made were close and so were the rebounds. Cleveland won on free throws 26-11. The Heat also turned the ball over 21 times. Norman Powell led the way on offense with 27 points and had six players in double figures.

The Knicks are 7-4 and tied for second in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Orlando Magic 124-107 at home. The Magic built up a 20-point lead at the half and never looked back. The Knicks lost in field goal percentage 48.8%-44.3% and the three-pointers made were pretty even. Orlando won by making free throws 28-18 and rebounding 49-37. Both teams turned the ball over a decent amount and the Knicks' biggest lead was only two points. Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 31 points and had four players in double figures.

Spread

Heat +6 (-101)

Knicks -6 (-106)

Money line

Heat +198

Knicks -212

Total

OVER 238.5 (-108)

UNDER 238.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends

Miami is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last seven games.

Miami is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

New York is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of New York's last eight games.

New York is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Heat vs Knicks Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, C - Out

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Tyler Herro, G - Out

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, G - Out

Kevin McCullar Jr., G - Day-to-day

Heat vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently first in points, 23rd in points allowed, and 10th in point differential. Powell leads the team in points per game. The Heat just had a three-game winning streak end and the offensive efficiency was down a bit in their last game. Miami will look to clean up the turnovers and try to get to the free throw line more. The Heat beat the Knicks earlier in the season with a defensive effort, instead of just playing a high offensive game.

New York is currently ninth in points, eighth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Mikal Bridges leads the team in field goal percentage. The Knicks just had a five-game winning streak end and both sides of the ball struggled in that Magic game. The scoring really didn't get going until the second half and there wasn't enough depth scoring. Like the Heat, the Knicks need to get to the free throw line more and take care of the basketball. New York has the edge on defense and will look for a better rhythm from the start.

Best Bet: Under