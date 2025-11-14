Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will continue what has been a miserable start to the season with a visit to the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. Things have been downright brutal in Brooklyn, with the Nets winning a grand total of one game so far. The Magic have obviously been significantly better but have still fallen short of their lofty preseason expectations with a 6-6 record. A date with the Nets all but guarantees that Orlando recaptures a winning record on Friday night.

No one expected the Nets to be good this season, but things are rapidly devolving past 'bad' territory into 'all-time awful' land. Brooklyn is led by forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Cam Thomas, two players who each have an argument for being the most prolific empty scorer in the NBA. Surrounding them is a crew of young players looking to develop throughout the season, but none of them have been particularly impressive in the early going.

The Magic are built to compete for the Eastern Conference's spot in the NBA Finals this season, but the same demons that haunted them last season seem to be back for more. Orlando was one of the worst shooting teams in the association last year, and they currently rank 23rd in the league with a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The addition of Desmond Bane has not fixed the issue, leaving forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to bear the offensive load without any sort of adequate spacing. That should not matter against the Nets, but it is something that the Magic will need to improve upon if they are to make a serious playoff run.

Spread

Nets +14 (-105)

Magic -14 (-103)

Money line

Nets +703

Magic -788

Totals

Over 224 (-105)

Under 224 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Magic Betting Trends

The Nets are 4-6-1 ATS this year.

The Nets are 1-3-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-4 in Brooklyn's games.

The Magic are 5-7 ATS this season.

The Magic are 2-4 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 4-2 when Orlando plays at home.

Nets vs Magic Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Day-to-Day.

Cam Thomas, G - Out.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero, F - Out.

Nets vs Magic Prediction and Pick