New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Islanders have snapped into better form thanks to a series of intense rivalry wins, including a 5-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday and a 3-2 overtime triumph over the Devils in New Jersey on Monday. The 8-6-2 Islanders will try to make it three in a row against the Golden Knights on Thursday night, when Vegas plays host to New York inside T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. EST.

Defeating the 2025-26 New Jersey Devils in any fashion is impressive. Islanders coaches are pleased to have gotten a much better performance out of the embattled netminder Ilya Sorokin, who stopped 33 of 35 shots. New Jersey forward Jack Hughes took a prodigious 11 shots on goal, all of which Sorokin rejected.

NHL bookmakers are going wild raising Over/Under lines. Sin City flirted with goal totals as high as O/U (7.5) on the Knights-Islanders matchup until smart gamers yanked it down from the stratosphere. The bettors know that while New York's totals have been going over, Isles-Knights games haven't been.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-158)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+141)

Money line

Islanders +170

Golden Knights -178

Total

Over 6.5 (+106)

Under 6.5 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Trends

The New York Islanders have won four of their last six games.

Totals have gone over in 11 of the Islanders' last 15 road contests.

Totals have gone under in four of the teams' last five meetings.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Right winger Maxim Shabanov is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Forward Pierre Engvall is out for the season following ankle surgery.

Vegas Golden Knights

Goaltender Adin Hill is out with a lower body injury.

Right winger Mark Stone is on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Center William Karlsson is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

New York Islanders vs Vegas Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

The Golden Knights were also off to a solid start in the regular season until key injuries started to take their toll over the past week. Vegas goaltender Carl Lindbom's leaky performance in last Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning made Vegas fans wish that Adin Hill was healthy enough to take some starts. Home ice losses followed against Anaheim and Florida with one-goal games in which the Golden Knights missed the injured Mark Stone's sniping. Vegas has now dropped four out of five games.

Bo Horvat's hot streak is making up for the Islanders' own injuries at forward. Horvat has scored three goals in the last two contests to tie for second in the NHL with 12 tallies on the year. "Something special could be happening for the 30-year-old center," writes Dave Blezow in the New York Post. "Horvat's superpower this season has been his shot … Horvat will be looking to let 'em rip on The Strip (on Thursday)."