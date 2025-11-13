Jets vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Jets look to make it three wins in a row as they battle the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Jets are 2-7 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Cleveland Browns 27-20 at home. It was a back and forth game until the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter. New York lost in total yards 278-169 and in rushing yards 158-127. They lost in time of possession and turned the ball over once. The Jets were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2 on stops. Breece Hall led the way on offense with 21 carries and 83 rushing yards.

The Patriots are 8-2 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 on the road. The first half was a shootout and the Pats pulled away slowly in the second half. New England scored a touchdown in every quarter. The total yards were pretty even, but they lost 166-113 in rushing yards. The Patriots were 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. New England turned the ball over once and barely lost time of possession. TreVeyon Henderson led the way on offense with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Jets +12.5 (+100)

Patriots -12.5 (-108)

Money line

Jets +567

Patriots -614

Total

OVER 43.5 (+104)

UNDER 43.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Patriots Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Jets' last 16 games.

The NY Jets is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

The NY Jets is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against New England.

New England is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of New England's last five games.

New England is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

Jets vs Patriots Injury Reports

New York Jets

Harrison Phillips, DT - Questionable

Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable

Xavier Newman, G - Questionable

Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Out

Garrett Wilson, WR - Out

Braiden McGregor, DE - Questionable

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

New England Patriots

Christian Elliss, LB - Out

Terrell Jennings, RB - Questionable

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Out

Austin Hooper, TE - Out

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Out

Joshua Farmer, DT - Questionable

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Jets vs Patriots Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 32nd in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 26th in points against. Hall has been a bright spot for the offense. The special teams have a bit of a spark going, as they got two touchdowns against the Browns last week. New York has some defensive ends that can challenge the Patriots offensive tacklers. Not having Garrett Wilson for this game will definitely make things tougher for the offense.

New England is ranked eighth in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and sixth in points allowed. Quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as an MVP candidate and has a passer rating of 113.9. The Patriots rushing defense is elite, and they will try to shut down Hall. New England will be missing some weapons on offense, but Maye should still have a successful game. The Patriots will be looking for their eighth win in a row.

Best Bet: Jets Spread