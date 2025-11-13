Jets vs Patriots: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Jets look to make it three wins in a row as they battle the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. EST.
The Jets are 2-7 and fourth in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Cleveland Browns 27-20 at home. It was a back and forth game until the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter. New York lost in total yards 278-169 and in rushing yards 158-127. They lost in time of possession and turned the ball over once. The Jets were 0-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2 on stops. Breece Hall led the way on offense with 21 carries and 83 rushing yards.
The Patriots are 8-2 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 on the road. The first half was a shootout and the Pats pulled away slowly in the second half. New England scored a touchdown in every quarter. The total yards were pretty even, but they lost 166-113 in rushing yards. The Patriots were 1-for-2 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. New England turned the ball over once and barely lost time of possession. TreVeyon Henderson led the way on offense with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Jets +12.5 (+100)
- Patriots -12.5 (-108)
Money line
- Jets +567
- Patriots -614
Total
- OVER 43.5 (+104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Patriots Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Jets' last 16 games.
- The NY Jets is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.
- The NY Jets is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games against New England.
- New England is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of New England's last five games.
- New England is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.
Jets vs Patriots Injury Reports
New York Jets
- Harrison Phillips, DT - Questionable
- Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable
- Xavier Newman, G - Questionable
- Azareye'h Thomas, CB - Out
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Out
- Braiden McGregor, DE - Questionable
- Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve
- Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve
- Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve
- Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve
- Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve
- Irvin Charles, WR - Out
- Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve
- Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve
New England Patriots
- Christian Elliss, LB - Out
- Terrell Jennings, RB - Questionable
- Kayshon Boutte, WR - Out
- Austin Hooper, TE - Out
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Out
- Joshua Farmer, DT - Questionable
- Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve
- Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve
- Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve
Jets vs Patriots Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 32nd in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and 26th in points against. Hall has been a bright spot for the offense. The special teams have a bit of a spark going, as they got two touchdowns against the Browns last week. New York has some defensive ends that can challenge the Patriots offensive tacklers. Not having Garrett Wilson for this game will definitely make things tougher for the offense.
New England is ranked eighth in passing yards, 16th in rushing yards, eighth in points scored, and sixth in points allowed. Quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as an MVP candidate and has a passer rating of 113.9. The Patriots rushing defense is elite, and they will try to shut down Hall. New England will be missing some weapons on offense, but Maye should still have a successful game. The Patriots will be looking for their eighth win in a row.
Best Bet: Jets Spread
New York hasn't gotten blown out much this season and their last four games have been close ones. They have some momentum going for them and would love to keep things interesting. The Patriots have three blowout wins this season, but the last two games were close ones. There's divisional pride on the line and it could be a trap game.