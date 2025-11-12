Rutgers Football Gears Up for Ohio State Face-off: Kickoff Time Announced

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are ready to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, with kickoff set for November 22, 2025.

This Big Ten showdown will take place at Rutgers' SHI Stadium, where the Scarlet Knights aim to challenge the Buckeyes, a force in college football.

Ohio State maintains an unbeaten streak against Rutgers since their first meeting in 2014. The Buckeyes regularly lead the Big Ten standings with no trouble.

The Scarlet Knights have been steadily getting better. Their defense ranked decently during the 2023 season. Under coach Greg Schiano, they hope to use their home field to their advantage.

Fans can expect a tough game as Schiano, a former Ohio State assistant, takes Rutgers against the Buckeyes. The coach focuses on building a strong team, emphasizing player development and strategy.

In their last season, Ohio State excelled offensively and defensively, averaging 40 points while allowing less than 20. Their dynamic offense comes from top-notch recruits, remaining a key factor in their wins.

Historically, the Buckeyes have been a significant obstacle for Rutgers. However, this game is an opportunity for the Scarlet Knights to demonstrate their progress and determination against a top contender.

Greg Schiano has emphasized taking each game as an opportunity for improvement. By focusing on strategy, Rutgers plans to face Ohio State prepared.

The game will be broadcasted nationwide, letting fans everywhere catch the action. Details on streaming and channels will be provided closer to the date.