New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Orlando Magic are not a natural road favorite at Madison Square Garden. Going into this Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. EST tipoff with the host New York Knicks, the Magic…
The Orlando Magic are not a natural road favorite at Madison Square Garden. Going into this Wednesday night's 7 p.m. EST tipoff with the host New York Knicks, the Magic are nevertheless inspiring enough wagers to hang tight in the betting odds to win.
Orlando may be on a road trip, but the New York Knicks have the tired legs. The Knicks had to endure a grueling 133-120 win over visiting Memphis on Monday night in which 76 points were compiled in the third quarter. Guards Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges played a combined 74 minutes and scored 54 combined points to make up for a lack of bench scoring.
Fatigued or not, the Knicks remain on a winning streak. Brunson ranks tenth in the NBA in offense, while Karl-Anthony Towns is fourth in the league with 12.7 rebounds per game. Orlando comes in at 2-2 in its previous four road games, although Boston and Atlanta covered ATS easily against the visiting Magic.
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-101)
- Magic +4.5 (-104)
Money line
- Knicks -176
- Magic +166
Total
- Over 226.5 (-103)
- Under 226.5 (-107)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Betting Trends
- The New York Knicks have won five consecutive games.
- The Orlando Magic have won two of their last three road games.
- Totals have gone under in 10 of the last 12 Knicks-Magic contests.
New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- Center Mitchell Robinson is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
- Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is day-to-day with an injury to the nose.
Orlando Magic
- Guard Jalen Suggs is day-to-day with a knee injury.
- Forward Moritz Wagner is out with a knee injury.
New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks
Jared Schwartz of the New York Post offers breathless praise of the Knicks, writing that "the Knicks are making it look routine … they have to like the early returns on (head coach) Mike Brown's tenure." The Big Apple's bloggers likely can't fathom the five-game streak coming to an end against Orlando, especially since the Magic aren't 100% healthy and have had to play three close, anxious games in a row.
Still, the sportsbook user must consider how the Knicks-Magic game could turn on frontcourt collisions and a tight or a loose whistle. Orlando isn't afraid to go big with 6-foot-10 Wendell Carter Jr. flanked by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The trio combined for 27 rebounds in Orlando's 115-112 victory over Portland on Sunday, in which the Magic whipped the Trail Blazers 50-38 on the glass.
You can't overlook the recent results from Orlando's road games against contending teams. They're not good for the Magic. Expect the Magic to fall short against another titan and the Knicks to cover ATS.