New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Orlando Magic are not a natural road favorite at Madison Square Garden. Going into this Wednesday night's 7 p.m. EST tipoff with the host New York Knicks, the Magic are nevertheless inspiring enough wagers to hang tight in the betting odds to win.

Orlando may be on a road trip, but the New York Knicks have the tired legs. The Knicks had to endure a grueling 133-120 win over visiting Memphis on Monday night in which 76 points were compiled in the third quarter. Guards Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges played a combined 74 minutes and scored 54 combined points to make up for a lack of bench scoring.

Fatigued or not, the Knicks remain on a winning streak. Brunson ranks tenth in the NBA in offense, while Karl-Anthony Towns is fourth in the league with 12.7 rebounds per game. Orlando comes in at 2-2 in its previous four road games, although Boston and Atlanta covered ATS easily against the visiting Magic.

Spread

Knicks -4.5 (-101)

Magic +4.5 (-104)

Money line

Knicks -176

Magic +166

Total

Over 226.5 (-103)

Under 226.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have won five consecutive games.

The Orlando Magic have won two of their last three road games.

Totals have gone under in 10 of the last 12 Knicks-Magic contests.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Center Mitchell Robinson is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is day-to-day with an injury to the nose.

Orlando Magic

Guard Jalen Suggs is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Forward Moritz Wagner is out with a knee injury.

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks

Jared Schwartz of the New York Post offers breathless praise of the Knicks, writing that "the Knicks are making it look routine … they have to like the early returns on (head coach) Mike Brown's tenure." The Big Apple's bloggers likely can't fathom the five-game streak coming to an end against Orlando, especially since the Magic aren't 100% healthy and have had to play three close, anxious games in a row.

Still, the sportsbook user must consider how the Knicks-Magic game could turn on frontcourt collisions and a tight or a loose whistle. Orlando isn't afraid to go big with 6-foot-10 Wendell Carter Jr. flanked by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The trio combined for 27 rebounds in Orlando's 115-112 victory over Portland on Sunday, in which the Magic whipped the Trail Blazers 50-38 on the glass.