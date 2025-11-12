New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Once again, an NHL game is being touted to produce a high goal tally despite solid defensive efforts from both teams coming into the contest. It's simply hard for Vegas to overlook the excellent offense of New Jersey and Chicago, who come into Wednesday's 9:30 p.m. EST faceoff at United Center with a combined 19 wins and 107 goals on the season.

There could well be fireworks when the Devils visit the Blackhawks. Chicago has won three games in a row, all on the road, coming into its midweek home game with New Jersey. The Devils have only lost once in regulation in their last five contests. But why are the Devils the betting favorites over an 8-5-3 host?

Maybe because New Jersey has its own streak going in the head-to-head matchup with Chicago. Plus, it's substantially longer than a three-game streak. The Devils have beaten the Blackhawks six straight times, covering the spread in each and every one of those victories.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+162)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-180)

Money line

Devils -147

Blackhawks +139

Total

Over 6 (-107)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks Betting Trends

The Devils have beaten the Blackhawks six straight times.

Chicago has won three consecutive games.

Totals have gone under in four of New Jersey's last five games.

New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Right winger Connor Brown is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out for at least a week with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Brett Pesce is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Center Frank Nazar is out with a lower body injury.

Center Jason Dickinson is on the injured reserve with an ankle sprain.

New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

Chicago's special teams loomed large on the Blackhawks' sunny road trip. As reported by The Big 1050, "Chicago is 5-for-7 on the power play and 10-for-10 on the penalty kill during the winning streak. Sunday's 5-1 romp at Detroit featured goals on the man advantage from Connor Bedard and Tyler Bertuzzi."

Goaltender Jake Allen, next up to start for the Devils on Wednesday, can trust a New Jersey penalty killing unit that ranks sixth in the league with an 85.7% mark. If Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks' young forwards keep drawing penalties, it may not be as dangerous for the Devils as it seems.