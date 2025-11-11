Raptors vs Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Raptors will look to get back in the win column and tighten up their defense as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Raptors are 5-5 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-120, on the road. Toronto put up 43 points in the first quarter and built a 10-point lead. However, from there, the offense was inconsistent, and the game slipped away a bit in the middle quarters. The Raptors lost in field goal percentage from 45.6% to 51.0%. They won on made 3-pointers, 16-10, and free throws were even at 22 apiece. Toronto didn't do well in rebounds but was solid in points in the paint and fast break points. Immanuel Quickley led the way on offense with 22 points, and they had six players in double figures.

The Nets are 1-9 and tied for second to last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the New York Knicks 134-98 on the road. The game was over at halftime and the Nets couldn't even score 20 points in the third and fourth quarters. As the game went on, the defense did play a bit better. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage from 40.2% to 53.9% and lost in made 3-pointers 17-14. Free throws were pretty close and the Nets lost in rebounds from 46-38. They turned the ball over 19 times and their largest deficit was 39 points. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 25 points, and they had six players in double figures.

Spread

Raptors -10.5 (-101)

Nets +10.5 (-108)

Money line

Raptors -419

Nets +401

Total

OVER 233.5 (-109)

UNDER 233.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Raptors vs Nets Betting Trends

Toronto is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Toronto's last five games.

Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Brooklyn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Brooklyn's last five games.

Brooklyn is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games.

Raptors vs Nets Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F - Day-to-day

Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Day-to-day

Cam Thomas, G - Out

Haywood Highsmith, F - Out

Raptors vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Toronto is currently 12th in points, tied for 16th in points allowed, and 13th in point differential. Brandon Ingram leads the team in points per game. The Raptors just had their four-game winning streak end, and it was mostly because the defense didn't have their usual good efforts. So far, Toronto is a .500 team and their main statistical numbers hover around the middle of the pack as well. The Raptors will look to have another hot start to the game on offense and should be able to keep it steady against the lowly Nets. They are decent at taking care of the ball and should take advantage of points off turnovers.

Brooklyn is currently 26th in points, 29th in points allowed, and 29th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists and field goal percentage. This team has the worst defensive rating in the league and has lost two games in a row. They have struggled extra against slightly above average to elite efficient offenses. The Nets are going through a rebuild and that can lead to sloppy basketball and inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. Also, Brooklyn has a lot of scorers on the team, but is lacking a consistent playmaker. The offense continues to hover around the low 100s and their last game was their lowest point total of the season.

Best Bet: Raptors Spread