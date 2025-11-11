ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Raptors vs Nets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Raptors will look to get back in the win column and tighten up their defense as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST….

Michael Garaventa
Drake Powell #4 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a three pointer during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will look to get back in the win column and tighten up their defense as they battle the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Raptors are 5-5 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-120, on the road. Toronto put up 43 points in the first quarter and built a 10-point lead. However, from there, the offense was inconsistent, and the game slipped away a bit in the middle quarters. The Raptors lost in field goal percentage from 45.6% to 51.0%. They won on made 3-pointers, 16-10, and free throws were even at 22 apiece. Toronto didn't do well in rebounds but was solid in points in the paint and fast break points. Immanuel Quickley led the way on offense with 22 points, and they had six players in double figures.

The Nets are 1-9 and tied for second to last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the New York Knicks 134-98 on the road. The game was over at halftime and the Nets couldn't even score 20 points in the third and fourth quarters. As the game went on, the defense did play a bit better. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage from 40.2% to 53.9% and lost in made 3-pointers 17-14. Free throws were pretty close and the Nets lost in rebounds from 46-38. They turned the ball over 19 times and their largest deficit was 39 points. Michael Porter Jr. led the way on offense with 25 points, and they had six players in double figures.

Spread

  • Raptors -10.5 (-101)
  • Nets +10.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Raptors -419
  • Nets +401

Total

  • OVER 233.5 (-109)
  • UNDER 233.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Raptors vs Nets Betting Trends

  • Toronto is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Toronto's last five games.
  • Toronto is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
  • Brooklyn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of Brooklyn's last five games.
  • Brooklyn is 1-12 SU in its last 13 games.

Raptors vs Nets Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors

  • Sandro Mamukelashvili, F - Day-to-day

Brooklyn Nets

  • Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Day-to-day
  • Cam Thomas, G - Out
  • Haywood Highsmith, F - Out

Raptors vs Nets Predictions and Picks

Toronto is currently 12th in points, tied for 16th in points allowed, and 13th in point differential. Brandon Ingram leads the team in points per game. The Raptors just had their four-game winning streak end, and it was mostly because the defense didn't have their usual good efforts. So far, Toronto is a .500 team and their main statistical numbers hover around the middle of the pack as well. The Raptors will look to have another hot start to the game on offense and should be able to keep it steady against the lowly Nets. They are decent at taking care of the ball and should take advantage of points off turnovers.

Brooklyn is currently 26th in points, 29th in points allowed, and 29th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in assists and field goal percentage. This team has the worst defensive rating in the league and has lost two games in a row. They have struggled extra against slightly above average to elite efficient offenses. The Nets are going through a rebuild and that can lead to sloppy basketball and inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. Also, Brooklyn has a lot of scorers on the team, but is lacking a consistent playmaker. The offense continues to hover around the low 100s and their last game was their lowest point total of the season.

Best Bet: Raptors Spread

The Raptors had a slow start to their season and have now won four of their last five games. Some of those games were against good teams and all the victories were by double digits. The Nets' only win was against one team worse than them, and that's the Indiana Pacers. Most of the losses were by double digits, and they really haven't been able to turn their slow start around like the Raptors have.

Brooklyn NetsToronto Raptors
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
NBAMemphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons
NBACade Cunningham Hits Rare NBA Mark Similar to Michael JordanDiana Beasley
enny Wilkens, former Seattle Sonics head coach
NBALenny Wilkens: Esteemed NBA Player and Coach Dies at 88Diana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect