Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the Empire State to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Grizzlies, despite a solid amount of star power in their locker room, have endured a rough start to the season. Racked with controversy, Memphis has gone only 4-7 since starting the season. The Knicks seemed to be headed in a similar direction, but four straight wins have leveled their record at 6-3, priming them to contend in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The headlines surrounding the Grizzlies this season do not focus on their play on the court. Star guard Ja Morant has been openly unhappy with his role on the team, serving a one-game suspension for what amounted to direct insubordination to head coach Tuomas Iisalo. It does not help that Morant's play on the court has been massively underwhelming, leading fans everywhere to question his future with the team. Elsewhere, the roster has been largely disappointing, with the exception of forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Knicks seem to have moved past the early struggles that saw them lose three games in a row. Guard Jalen Brunson and big man Karl-Anthony Towns are settling into their roles as one of the most prominent 1-2 punches in the NBA, while a deep lineup of switchable defensive wings makes up for their deficiencies on defense. The Grizzlies present another opportunity for the Knicks to keep their win streak going against a mediocre opponent.

Spread

Grizzlies +9.5 (-100)

Knicks -9.5 (-109)

Money line

Grizzlies +356

Knicks -374

Totals

Over 233.5 (-111)

Under 233.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Grizzlies vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 3-8 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have failed to cover in any of their road games.

The under is 2-1 when Memphis plays on the road.

The Knicks are 6-3 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 6-0 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-2 when New York plays at home.

Grizzlies vs Knicks Injury Reports

Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey, C - Out.

Ty Jerome, G - Out.

Scotty Pippen Jr., G - Out.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Grizzlies vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

There are very few reasons to believe that the Grizzlies will hang around in this game. They are 1-5 in their last six games, with their only victory coming against a banged-up, mediocre Dallas Mavericks team. Now, they will have to head to one of the toughest venues in all of sports to face a Knicks team that has rattled off four straight victories, all of which have come by double-digit margins.