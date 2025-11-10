Predators vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Nashville Predators will look to end their four-game losing streak as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Predators are 5-8-4 and are seventh in the Central Division. They just lost to the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime at home. It was a back and forth game, and both teams had a one-goal lead twice in the game. Nashville was outshot 22-21 but outhit Dallas 23-15. The Predators were 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. They gave the puck away 20 times and didn't block many shots. The third star of the game was Nicolas Hague, who had one goal and one assist.

The Rangers are 7-7-2 and are fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the New York Islanders 5-0 at home. The Rangers gave up goals in every period, and they are the only team left in the league who are winless at home. New York outshot the Islanders 33-26 but were outhit 18-14. The Rangers were 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Giveaways and takeaways were even. A lot of Rangers forwards and defenseman had plus/minus games that were minus-2 or higher.

Spread

Predators +1.5 (-174)

Rangers -1.5 (+152)

Money line

Predators +156

Rangers -164

Total

OVER 5.5 (-108)

UNDER 5.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Predators vs Rangers Betting Trends

Nashville is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

Nashville is 0-5 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Nashville's last six games when playing on the road against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Rangers' last six games.

The NY Rangers is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Rangers' last eight games against Nashville.

Predators vs Rangers Injury Reports

Nashville Predators

Adam Wilsby, D - Day-to-day

Zachary L'Heureux, LW - Out

Cole Smith, RW - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck, C - Injured reserve

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Predators vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Nashville is 30th in scoring, 28th in goals against, 26th on the power play, and tied for 12th on the penalty kill. Filip Forsberg leads the team in goals and points. During this skid, the Predators have had some high-scoring and close defeats. Overall, they have struggled on the road and lately, Michael Bunting has been a top performer with four goals and five assists. Nashville's offense has been inconsistent, and they are trying to get some puck luck. They need to limit their time in the penalty box and have an effective offense from start to finish.

New York is 32nd in scoring, tied for third in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in assists and points. The key to stopping this winless streak at home is getting to the three-goal mark. The Rangers are 6-0-1 when they score three goals in a game. A recent top performer is Mika Zibanejad, who leads the team with four goals and four assists. New York has been shutout the last two home games, but there is a good chance they can finally get that victory against a Predators team that has given up three goals or more in their last four losses.

Best Bet: Over