ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Major Brett DeMichael Tells Fox Sports New Jersey How You Can Help the Salvation Army of New Jersey

This past Saturday at the Rutgers Football game, it was Military appreciation day and Fox Sports New Jersey had the chance to speak with Major Brett DeMichael- Divisional Commander of…

Jack Myat
Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This past Saturday at the Rutgers Football game, it was Military appreciation day and Fox Sports New Jersey had the chance to speak with Major Brett DeMichael- Divisional Commander of Salvation Army New Jersey, on all they do and how you can help.

Salvation Army
Jack MyatWriter
Related Stories
Smiling women running for breast cancer awareness on a sunny day
Local NewsNew Jersey Pink Pathway Walk Coming to American Dream Mall October 25Diana Beasley
Weekend Nor’easter Timeline from Morris County Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center
Local NewsWeekend Nor’easter Timeline from Morris County Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center
Former NFL Player and NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw speaks to the media during FOX Sports Media Day
Local NewsMeet NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw and Get His New Cookbook at Exclusive EventDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect