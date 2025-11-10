Islanders vs Devils Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Islanders' “road trip” stays close to home again on Monday night as they cross the Hudson for a stop at the Prudential Center to take on a New Jersey Devils team that has yet to lose at home. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Devils (11–4–0) are a perfect 7–0–0 in Newark and come off a 2–1 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 31 shots in that victory and owns a 2.29 goals-against average with a .914 save percentage. Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 18 points, while Jesper Bratt has added nine assists.

The Islanders (7–6–2) arrive after a dominant 5–0 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, where Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season. Bo Horvat scored twice in that game and now leads New York with 11 goals and 18 points.

New York averages 3.33 goals per game but has allowed nearly the same number at 3.27. Staying disciplined will be key against the Devils' power play, which ranks among the league's best at 25.6%. The Isles are 3–3–1 on the road this season and are in the midst of a stretch of seven straight away from home.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-186)

Devils -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Islanders +139

Devils -143

Total

Over 6 (-113)

Under 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Devils Betting Trends

The Islanders are 6-9 against the spread but 4-3 on the road.

The Devils are 7-8 against the spread, going 4-3 at home.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Islanders' past 16 games.

The Devils are 11-3 in their last 14 games and have won their last seven at home

The Islanders have won 13 of the last 20 meetings with the Devils.

The Devils have lost five of the past six home matchups against the Islanders.

Islanders vs Devils Injury Reports

Islanders

Maxim Shabanov, RW — Out (upper body).

Devils

Connor Brown, RW — Day to day (upper body).

Dougie Hamilton, D — Out (lower body).

Brett Pesce, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Zack MacEwen, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Islanders vs Devils Predictions and Picks

"The Devils are one of the hottest teams in the league, while the Islanders are one of the most mediocre teams. After that big 5-0 win over the Rangers, we expect the Islanders to come right back to life here against the Devils and take a road loss. Special teams will likely play a factor, and the Devils have superiority on both the power play and the penalty kill. Devils get the job done once again here at home." — Bill Christy, SportyTrader

"The Islanders are coming off a nice blowout win over the Rangers, but they've had issues stringing together wins, and they're just not a team I've trusted over the years. The Devils have been more consistent with wins in seven of their last 10 games, and they're undefeated on their home ice. The Islanders have won three of the last four games against the Devils, but I'm rolling with the home team on Monday night. The Islanders will let you down once you start to believe, and the Devils haven't lost at home." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz