Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Wild will finish a two-game road trip with a visit to the Empire State to face the New York Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. Neither of these teams has been particularly impressive this season, with the Wild racking up a 5-10 record while the Islanders are 6-7. Both squads have benefitted from overtime losses, with Minnesota losing in the extra period three times while the Islanders have two such defeats, helping even the standings out for both squads.

While the overall record does not look great, the Wild have been playing better hockey in recent days. After a five-game losing streak, Minnesota rattled off back-to-back wins against the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators before dropping Thursday's contest to the Carolina Hurricanes. That loss was by a single goal against one of the better teams in the NHL, showing how the Wild continue to play more consistently, particularly on offense, as they head into the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.

If the brief history of this season is any indication, the Islanders are about to embark on another losing streak. New York opened the year with three straight losses and then turned things around to win four games in a row. After that came another three defeats, followed by a couple of wins and a single loss. The Islanders have obviously been streaky, winning and losing in bunches throughout the year, but Friday's game offers an opportunity to break the trend in front of their home fans.

Spread

Wild +1.5 (-212)

Islanders -1.5 (+198)

Money line

Wild +131

Islanders -137

Totals

Over 6.5 (-105)

Under 6.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Wild vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Wild are 6-9 ATS this season.

The Wild are 4-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 9-6 in Minnesota's games.

The Islanders are 5-8 ATS this year.

The Islanders are 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 10-3 in New York's games.

Wild vs Islanders Injury Reports

Minnesota Wild

Nico Sturm, C - Out.

Mats Zuccarello, RW - Out.

Zach Bogosian, D - Out.

New York Islanders

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.

Maxim Shabanov, RW - Out.

Ethan Bear, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Wild vs Islanders Prediction and Pick

Garrett Beaverson of Picks and Parlays writes, "This game shapes up as a close one. Minnesota's power-play strength and offensive upside give them the edge, but their goaltending and 5-on-5 depth remain recurring questions. The Islanders, on the other hand, are improving at home and may have enough momentum to raise their level. We will take a crack at the Islanders. Final Score Projection: Wild 2, Islanders 3."