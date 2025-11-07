Minnesota Wild vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Minnesota Wild will finish a two-game road trip with a visit to the Empire State to face the New York Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. Neither of…
The Minnesota Wild will finish a two-game road trip with a visit to the Empire State to face the New York Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. Neither of these teams has been particularly impressive this season, with the Wild racking up a 5-10 record while the Islanders are 6-7. Both squads have benefitted from overtime losses, with Minnesota losing in the extra period three times while the Islanders have two such defeats, helping even the standings out for both squads.
While the overall record does not look great, the Wild have been playing better hockey in recent days. After a five-game losing streak, Minnesota rattled off back-to-back wins against the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators before dropping Thursday's contest to the Carolina Hurricanes. That loss was by a single goal against one of the better teams in the NHL, showing how the Wild continue to play more consistently, particularly on offense, as they head into the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.
If the brief history of this season is any indication, the Islanders are about to embark on another losing streak. New York opened the year with three straight losses and then turned things around to win four games in a row. After that came another three defeats, followed by a couple of wins and a single loss. The Islanders have obviously been streaky, winning and losing in bunches throughout the year, but Friday's game offers an opportunity to break the trend in front of their home fans.
Spread
- Wild +1.5 (-212)
- Islanders -1.5 (+198)
Money line
- Wild +131
- Islanders -137
Totals
- Over 6.5 (-105)
- Under 6.5 (-103)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Wild vs Islanders Betting Trends
- The Wild are 6-9 ATS this season.
- The Wild are 4-3 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 9-6 in Minnesota's games.
- The Islanders are 5-8 ATS this year.
- The Islanders are 3-3 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 10-3 in New York's games.
Wild vs Islanders Injury Reports
Minnesota Wild
- Nico Sturm, C - Out.
- Mats Zuccarello, RW - Out.
- Zach Bogosian, D - Out.
New York Islanders
- Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.
- Maxim Shabanov, RW - Out.
- Ethan Bear, D - Out.
- Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.
Wild vs Islanders Prediction and Pick
Garrett Beaverson of Picks and Parlays writes, "This game shapes up as a close one. Minnesota's power-play strength and offensive upside give them the edge, but their goaltending and 5-on-5 depth remain recurring questions. The Islanders, on the other hand, are improving at home and may have enough momentum to raise their level. We will take a crack at the Islanders. Final Score Projection: Wild 2, Islanders 3."
Taking the Islanders is not a wise play. The Wild are on the rise, while the Islanders have not really shown any tangible signs of improvement. It does not help that New York is a substantial favorite, hurting any potential profit to be made. Minnesota will rally from Thursday night's contest and come out with a win.