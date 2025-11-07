Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will try to climb back to the .500 mark with a win over the visiting Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) in another traditional Big Ten meeting set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST this Saturday afternoon.

The Rutgers defense grappled, tackled, and wrapped up against the Illinois Fighting Illini, holding all of the Big Ten favorite's running backs under 50 yards and forcing Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer to put the ball in the air. Regretfully for the Scarlet Knights, Altmyer is pretty good at that. Rutgers allowed four aerial touchdowns in the first three quarters of Illinois' 35-13 win that sank Rutgers' record to 4-5 in 2025.

Gamblers are almost evenly divided on who's going to win the Rutgers-Maryland encounter. Maryland is receiving slightly more betting action ATS as of press time, in spite of the 4-4 Terrapins' four-game losing streak and Maryland's 55-10 loss to Indiana last week in which the Terrapins gave up the final 35 points.

Spread

Terrapins +2.5 (-113)

Scarlet Knights -2.5 (-113)

Money line

Terrapins +117

Scarlet Knights -127

Total

Over 57.5 (-104)

Under 57.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Betting Trends

Rutgers has gone 10-6 in its last 16 games at SHI Stadium.

Totals have gone over in nine of Rutgers' last 12 games.

Maryland has lost four times in a row after starting 4-0.

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Injury Reports

Maryland Terrapins

Running back Bud Coombs is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Solomon Foye is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Justyn Martin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Ryan Manning is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Running back Terrell Mitchell is probable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Ben Rothhaar is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Samuel Brown V is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back C.J. Campbell Jr. is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Famah Toure is out for the season with a knee injury.

Maryland Terrapins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predictions and Picks

Las Vegas began the week thinking Rutgers would be the gambler's pick this Saturday, making the Scarlet Knights' money line a little more expensive than it is now. Maryland's campaign is going like many of its games do, promising starts paired with sour endings. Rutgers' patient and physical tactics on offense seem poised to wear down Maryland and get RBs like Antwan Raymond going by the fourth frame.

Rutgers' substantial favorite's line to win vanished when Week 11's news cycle began. The Scarlet Knights are getting criticized as having the worst defense in the Power-4, following a deceptive 35-points-allowed versus an Illinois team that backed off the pedal in the second half. "Rutgers entered the season with a promising defense, but (versus Illinois), that unit looked lost," says Rituraj Halder of Sports Illustrated.