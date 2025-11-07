Giants vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Giants look to end a three-game losing streak and tighten up the defense as they battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. The Giants…
The New York Giants look to end a three-game losing streak and tighten up the defense as they battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
The Giants are 2-7 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-24, at home. New York was down 10 at the half and just went back and forth with a bit of scoring in the second half. The Giants were inconsistent on offense and the defense struggled to stop the run. New York lost in total yards 380-296. The Giants didn't turn the ball over and time of possession was pretty close. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 in the red zone and 1-for-5 in red zone stops.
The Bears are 5-3 and second in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Cincinnati Bengals 47-42 on the road. It was a back and forth game from start to finish and in the fourth quarter, there had a combined 31 points scored. In the final five minutes, Chicago blew a 14-point lead but still managed to win in the final seconds. The Bears put up 576 total yards of offense and 283 yards on the ground. Chicago won in time of possession and the defense picked up three turnovers. The Bears were 4-for-6 in the red zone and the defense was 2-for-4 in red zone stops. Kyle Monangai led the way on offense, with 26 carries and 176 yards.
Spread
- Giants +4.5 (+104)
- Bears -4.5 (-113)
Money line
- Giants +203
- Bears -213
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-104)
- UNDER 46.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Giants vs Bears Betting Trends
- The NY Giants is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Giants' last five games.
- The NY Giants is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.
- Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago's last nine games.
- Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
Giants vs Bears Injury Reports
New York Giants
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out
- Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable
- Thomas Fidone II, TE - Questionable
- Graham Gano, PK - Questionable
- Beaux Collins, WR - Questionable
- Demettrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable
- Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable
- Jevon Holland, S - Questionable
- Dru Phillips, CB - Questionable
- Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable
- Neville Hewitt, LB - Questionable
- Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable
- Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Art Green, CB - Injured reserve
- Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve
- Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve
- Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve
- Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve
- Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve
- Eric Gray, RB - Out
- TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve.
Chicago Bears
- DJ Moore, WR - Questionable
- Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable
- Luther Burden III, WR - Questionable
- Cole Kmet, TE - Questionable
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
- Kevin Byard III, S - Questionable
- T.J. Edwards, LB - Questionable
- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve
- Dominique Robinson, DE - Questionable
- Josh Blackwell, CB - Questionable
- Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve
- Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve
- Jaylon Johnson, CB - Injured reserve
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve
- Zah Frazier, CB - Out
- Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve
- Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve
Giants vs Bears Predictions and Picks
New York is currently ranked 19th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 28th in points against. For the past three games, the defense has struggled and given up around 33 points and 400 yards of offense. The running defense has given up the second most rushing yards per game. The Giants' rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has flashed potential, but the team's struggling defense and a lack of weapons have limited his production. They need to play better in the red zone on both sides of the ball.
Chicago is ranked 10th in passing yards, second in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 29th in points allowed. The Bears have been good in total yards and their elite rushing game should go off against the Giants' below average rushing defense. Also, the offensive line has been good at protecting quarterback Caleb Williams, who has improved as a signal caller and has more weapons around him. This team leads the league in the turnover department, with a plus-13 advantage. The Bears will look for consistent scoring again and try to finish games better.
Best Bet: Bears Spread
The Giants' offense still has some spark left, but the drives are too inconsistent. They did well taking care of the ball last week but struggled hard to stop the running game. The Bears are second in the rushing game and quarterback Williams is doing well in the passing game. Chicago gets a lot of red zone chances and finishes them off with touchdowns. The Giants can get decent drives but will struggle to get any big stops.