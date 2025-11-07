Giants vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants look to end a three-game losing streak and tighten up the defense as they battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Giants are 2-7 and fourth in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-24, at home. New York was down 10 at the half and just went back and forth with a bit of scoring in the second half. The Giants were inconsistent on offense and the defense struggled to stop the run. New York lost in total yards 380-296. The Giants didn't turn the ball over and time of possession was pretty close. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 in the red zone and 1-for-5 in red zone stops.

The Bears are 5-3 and second in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Cincinnati Bengals 47-42 on the road. It was a back and forth game from start to finish and in the fourth quarter, there had a combined 31 points scored. In the final five minutes, Chicago blew a 14-point lead but still managed to win in the final seconds. The Bears put up 576 total yards of offense and 283 yards on the ground. Chicago won in time of possession and the defense picked up three turnovers. The Bears were 4-for-6 in the red zone and the defense was 2-for-4 in red zone stops. Kyle Monangai led the way on offense, with 26 carries and 176 yards.

Spread

Giants +4.5 (+104)

Bears -4.5 (-113)

Money line

Giants +203

Bears -213

Total

OVER 46.5 (-104)

UNDER 46.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Bears Betting Trends

The NY Giants is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Giants' last five games.

The NY Giants is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Chicago's last nine games.

Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Giants vs Bears Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable

Thomas Fidone II, TE - Questionable

Graham Gano, PK - Questionable

Beaux Collins, WR - Questionable

Demettrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable

Jevon Holland, S - Questionable

Dru Phillips, CB - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Neville Hewitt, LB - Questionable

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable

Art Green, CB - Injured reserve

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve.

Chicago Bears

DJ Moore, WR - Questionable

Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable

Luther Burden III, WR - Questionable

Cole Kmet, TE - Questionable

Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable

Kevin Byard III, S - Questionable

T.J. Edwards, LB - Questionable

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve

Dominique Robinson, DE - Questionable

Josh Blackwell, CB - Questionable

Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve

Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Injured reserve

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve

Zah Frazier, CB - Out

Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve

Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve

Giants vs Bears Predictions and Picks

New York is currently ranked 19th in passing yards, 14th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 28th in points against. For the past three games, the defense has struggled and given up around 33 points and 400 yards of offense. The running defense has given up the second most rushing yards per game. The Giants' rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, has flashed potential, but the team's struggling defense and a lack of weapons have limited his production. They need to play better in the red zone on both sides of the ball.

Chicago is ranked 10th in passing yards, second in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and 29th in points allowed. The Bears have been good in total yards and their elite rushing game should go off against the Giants' below average rushing defense. Also, the offensive line has been good at protecting quarterback Caleb Williams, who has improved as a signal caller and has more weapons around him. This team leads the league in the turnover department, with a plus-13 advantage. The Bears will look for consistent scoring again and try to finish games better.

Best Bet: Bears Spread