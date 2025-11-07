Damon Jones Denies Charges in Betting and Info Scandals

Former NBA player Damon Jones pleaded not guilty to charges related to rigged poker games and sharing insider player information with gamblers. The 49-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and confirmed understanding both charges and the conditions of his bail. His bail involves his family’s Texas home as collateral for a $200,000 bond.

Jones’ attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, suggested possible plea talks during the session. The ex-player is set to return to court on November 24 for a preliminary hearing. He was one of over thirty individuals arrested in a massive gambling sweep, which also involved alleged mobsters and known basketball figures, like Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier.

Sports bettor Marves Fairley faced similar charges and pleaded not guilty. He allegedly profited from player injury information, including details provided by Jones. Prosecutors claim Jones tried to sell information about LeBron James being injured before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9, 2023. The Lakers lost that game, and James was eventually ruled out due to a lower-body injury.

Jones' involvement in an incident on January 15, 2024, included Fairley paying him $2,500. For this sum, Jones shared that Anthony Davis would have limited play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Davis played his usual minutes, leading Fairley to demand his money back after his $100,000 bet went bad. Jones is now facing charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The former basketball player was among those caught up in a poker scheme using NBA stars to lure unsuspecting players. These games reportedly used rigged equipment, like altered shuffling machines and hidden cameras. Jones allegedly received $2,500 to take part in a fixed game in the Hamptons.

Jones played 11 NBA seasons with ten teams, including a notable three-year run at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Known for his shooting, he averaged 6.6 points and 2.7 assists per game across 657 appearances. After his NBA career, he worked as an assistant coach, notably returning to the Cavaliers.

The gambling operations were reportedly backed by New York crime families, who shared profits and were involved in assaults and extortion to protect the operations. These connections add another layer of gravity to the charges against Jones.

Jones’ arrest by the FBI for his alleged role in these operations marks a significant shift from his former reputation in basketball circles. He once earned recognition for his three-point shooting, even participating in the Three-Point Shootout during the 2007 NBA All-Star Weekend.