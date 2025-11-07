Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Odds, Spread, and Total

Who'll boot the winning strike to send Charlotte or New York to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals, be it during 11-on-11 play or in another tiebreaker? We'll find out when the Crown host the Pigeons in Friday night's deciding third match, set to begin inside Bank of America Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.

Charlotte FC and New York City FC are determined not to let one another score goals. A nearly scoreless first two games in the MLS Cup conference quarterfinal series has led to NYCFC squeaking by 1-0 on Alonso Martinez's first-half goal from Oct. 28, and Charlotte prevailing via a tiebreaker on Saturday.

Charlotte is pleased to be hosting this weekend's rubber match between No. 4 and No. 5 conference seeds. However, it's notable that visiting NYCFC has gone a terrific 5-1 in its last six road games.

Spread

Charlotte FC - 1 (+350)

New York City FC +1 (-182)

Money line

Charlotte FC +145

New York City FC +190

Draw +220

Total

Over 2.5 (-112)

Under 2.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has lost just four times in 19 matches across competitions.

Totals have gone under in each of Charlotte's last four appearances.

New York City FC has gone 5-1-0 in its last six MLS road games.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Pep Biel is out with a knee injury.

New York City FC

Midfielder Maximo Carrizo is out on national team duty.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

The betting pundit Alex Dudley of Vegas Odds is unusually harsh toward NYCFC in a "neutral" preview printed on Wednesday, arguing that New York City has already blown its chance by not forcing the issue in the second game at home. NYCFC "only had themselves to blame in that eventual defeat, as they dominated the ball throughout … Charlotte (as) been excellent in home matches (in 2025)."

But what about New York City's impressive road form? Martinez is the type of striker who can get his goals in any scenario, and meanwhile, the Pigeons back line has allowed just four goals in NYCFC's last five league dates on the road. Charlotte has been outpaced in on-target shots in both playoff contests.