Browns vs Jets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back in the win column and get the offense going as they battle the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Browns are 2-6 and fourth in the AFC North Division. They just lost to the New England Patriots, 32-13, on the road. Cleveland was down 9-7 at the half and got outscored 21-0 in the third quarter. The Browns lost 422-213 in total yards and 177-68 in rushing yards. Turnovers were even at two apiece, and they lost time of possession from 36 minutes to 24 minutes. The third down defense was solid, and the Browns sacked the quarterback six times. Cleveland was 2-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 4-for-6.

The Jets are 1-7 and fourth in the AFC East Division. New York just got their first win of the season and beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 39-38, on the road. The Jets were down 15 points late in the third quarter and outscored the Bengals 23-7 in the fourth quarter. New York won in total yards 502-398 and rushing yards were 254-181. The Jets took care of the ball and had the advantage in time of possession. They were 3-for-5 in the red zone and 1-for-4 in red zone defense. Breece Hall led the way on offense with 18 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Browns -1.5 (-108)

Jets +1.5 (-104)

Money line

Browns -122

Jets +117

Total

OVER 37.5 (-108)

UNDER 37.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Browns vs Jets Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Cleveland is 2-12 SU in its last 14 games.

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against the NY Jets.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of the NY Jets' last 15 games.

The NY Jets is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Jets' last six games against Cleveland.

Browns vs Jets Injury Reports

Cleveland Browns

Carson Schwesinger, LB - Questionable

Shedeur Sanders, QB - Questionable

Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable

Isaiah Bond, WR - Questionable

Adin Huntington, DE - Questionable

Deshaun Watson, QB - Out

Cedric Tillman, WR - Injured reserve

Tyson Campbell, CB - Questionable

Quinshon Judkins, RB - Questionable

Rayshawn Jenkins, S - Questionable

DeAndre Carter, WR - Injured reserve

Dawand Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Winston Reid, LB - Injured reserve

Nathaniel Watson, LB - Injured reserve

Anthony Kendall, CB - Injured reserve

Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Justin Osborne, C - Injured reserve

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB - Out

New York Jets

Andre Cisco, S - Injured reserve

Garrett Wilson, WR - Questionable

Jay Tufele, DT - Questionable

Tyrod Taylor, QB - Questionable

Stone Smartt, TE - Questionable

Kene Nwangwu, RB - Questionable

Kiko Mauigoa, LB - Questionable

Cam Jones, LB - Injured reserve

Josh Reynolds, WR - Injured reserve

Braelon Allen, RB - Injured reserve

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB - Injured reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G - Injured reserve

Byron Cowart, DT - Injured reserve

Irvin Charles, WR - Out

Kris Boyd, CB - Injured reserve

Gus Hartwig, C - Injured reserve

Browns vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Cleveland is currently ranked 29th in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 30th in points scored, and tied for 17th in points against. The Browns' offense has been one of the worst in the league this year. A game against the lowly Jets can show how much life this offense still has. This might be a bit of a trap game and a loss to the Jets, won't make this team feel any better about how this season has gone for them. The defense has made some plays and can create pressure on the quarterback, but the opponents are still stacking up the points with ease.

New York is ranked 32nd in passing yards, third in rushing yards, tied for 24th in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. Out of nowhere, the Jets just put up their highest point total of the season. Despite their record, this team has only had two ugly losses and a lot of close games. Some of those games were against some elite teams in the league. The team just traded away some good players on offense and defense, but they might be able to steal this game against the Browns because they are worse than them on offense. New York still has a good rushing game going for them and some momentum from a comeback win.

Best Bet: Jets Money line