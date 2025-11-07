Bills vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Buffalo Bills are looking for their third win in a row and will try to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Bills are 6-2 and second in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 at home. It was a back and forth first half and Buffalo was able to play a solid defensive second half. The Bills third down defense was 10-for-13 on third down stops. Buffalo won in total yards 404-305 and in rushing yards 141-79. The red zone offense was 3-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. The Bills had the edge in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. Quarterback Josh Allen led the way on offense by going 23 of 26 for 273 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins are 2-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Baltimore Ravens 28-6 at home. The Dolphins were only down 14-6 at the half but were then shutout 14-0 in the second half. Miami was 2-for-12 on third downs, but total yards were pretty close. The Dolphins barely lost in the time of possession, and they turned the ball over three times. The red zone offense was 0-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-3 on stops. Jaylen Waddle led the way on offense with six catches for 82 yards.

Spread

Bills -8.5 (-108)

Dolphins +8.5 (+100)

Money line

Bills -456

Dolphins +426

Total

OVER 50.5 (+104)

UNDER 50.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bills vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Buffalo is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Buffalo's last 20 games.

Buffalo is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last eight games.

Miami is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last seven games against Buffalo.

Bills vs Dolphins Injury Reports

Buffalo Bills

DaQuan Jones, DT - Questionable

Taron Johnson, CB - Questionable

Joey Bosa, DE - Questionable

Christian Benford, CB - Questionable

James Cook III, RB - Questionable

Sam Franklin Jr., S - Questionable

Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable

AJ Epenesa, DE - Questionable

Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable

Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve

Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve

Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve

Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve

T.J. Sanders, DT - Injured reserve

Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve

Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve

Cameron Johnston, P - Injured reserve

DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve

Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve

Tylan Grable, OT - Injured reserve

Miami Dolphins

Julian Hill, TE - Questionable

Ollie Gordon II, RB - Questionable

Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable

Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB - Questionable

Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable

Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable

Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable

Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve

Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Bills vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Buffalo is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 1st in rushing yards, third in points scored, and ninth in points against. The Bills have won the last six matchups against the Dolphins. Buffalo leads the NFL with 161.5 rushing yards per game. James Cook is second in the league in rushing yards and had over 100 yards against Miami in Week 3. Buffalo also has a strong secondary that has allowed a league-low seven passing touchdowns. Allen historically plays well against the Dolphins and usually gets at least three touchdowns against them.

Miami is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 24th in points allowed. The Dolphins rushing defense is below average and has the third-worst mark in the league. The defensive line will try to contain Cook. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled with turnovers, but they have a good threat in Jaylen Waddle. In two of the last three games, Miami has scored six points or fewer. If the offense is somewhat on, they could make things interesting.

Best Bet: Over