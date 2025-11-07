Bills vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Buffalo Bills are looking for their third win in a row and will try to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
The Bills are 6-2 and second in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 at home. It was a back and forth first half and Buffalo was able to play a solid defensive second half. The Bills third down defense was 10-for-13 on third down stops. Buffalo won in total yards 404-305 and in rushing yards 141-79. The red zone offense was 3-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. The Bills had the edge in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. Quarterback Josh Allen led the way on offense by going 23 of 26 for 273 yards and one touchdown.
The Dolphins are 2-7 and third in the AFC East Division. They just lost to the Baltimore Ravens 28-6 at home. The Dolphins were only down 14-6 at the half but were then shutout 14-0 in the second half. Miami was 2-for-12 on third downs, but total yards were pretty close. The Dolphins barely lost in the time of possession, and they turned the ball over three times. The red zone offense was 0-for-3 and the red zone defense was 0-for-3 on stops. Jaylen Waddle led the way on offense with six catches for 82 yards.
Spread
- Bills -8.5 (-108)
- Dolphins +8.5 (+100)
Money line
- Bills -456
- Dolphins +426
Total
- OVER 50.5 (+104)
- UNDER 50.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Bills vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Buffalo's last 20 games.
- Buffalo is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last eight games.
- Miami is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last seven games against Buffalo.
Bills vs Dolphins Injury Reports
Buffalo Bills
- DaQuan Jones, DT - Questionable
- Taron Johnson, CB - Questionable
- Joey Bosa, DE - Questionable
- Christian Benford, CB - Questionable
- James Cook III, RB - Questionable
- Sam Franklin Jr., S - Questionable
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable
- AJ Epenesa, DE - Questionable
- Shaq Thompson, LB - Questionable
- Dorian Strong, CB - Injured reserve
- Michael Hoecht, DE - Injured reserve
- Ed Oliver, DT - Injured reserve
- Taylor Rapp, S - Injured reserve
- T.J. Sanders, DT - Injured reserve
- Damar Hamlin, S - Injured reserve
- Tyler Bass, PK - Injured reserve
- Cameron Johnston, P - Injured reserve
- DeWayne Carter, DT - Injured reserve
- Wande Owens, S - Injured reserve
- Tylan Grable, OT - Injured reserve
Miami Dolphins
- Julian Hill, TE - Questionable
- Ollie Gordon II, RB - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable
- Rasul Douglas, CB - Questionable
- Bradley Chubb, LB - Questionable
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable
- Zach Sieler, DT - Questionable
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable
- Chop Robinson, LB - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve
- Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve
- James Daniels, G - Injured reserve
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve
Bills vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
Buffalo is currently ranked 14th in passing yards, 1st in rushing yards, third in points scored, and ninth in points against. The Bills have won the last six matchups against the Dolphins. Buffalo leads the NFL with 161.5 rushing yards per game. James Cook is second in the league in rushing yards and had over 100 yards against Miami in Week 3. Buffalo also has a strong secondary that has allowed a league-low seven passing touchdowns. Allen historically plays well against the Dolphins and usually gets at least three touchdowns against them.
Miami is ranked 23rd in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 24th in points allowed. The Dolphins rushing defense is below average and has the third-worst mark in the league. The defensive line will try to contain Cook. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled with turnovers, but they have a good threat in Jaylen Waddle. In two of the last three games, Miami has scored six points or fewer. If the offense is somewhat on, they could make things interesting.
Best Bet: Over
If Miami has a bounce-back game on offense, then this could be a back door type of cover game for the Dolphins. The Bills' offense is trending up and the defense is slightly above average. The Dolphins had a somewhat close game against Buffalo early in the season and will try to clean things up from last week's game.