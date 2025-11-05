Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in a matchup of premier teams. Despite a few injuries, the Timberwolves have amassed a decent 4-3 record. However, those wins have come against some of the worst teams in the NBA, including the Brooklyn Nets, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Indiana Pacers. A win against the Knicks would go a long way in legitimizing Minnesota's record. The Knicks are in a similar situation with an identical record, also obtained against subpar opponents. A victory tonight would be a huge help to either team.

Unsurprisingly, the Timberwolves mostly stood pat with a roster that made the Western Conference Finals during the offseason. The core of the team, led by superstar Anthony Edwards, revolves around excellent three-point shooting and switchable matchups on defense. Unfortunately, Edwards will miss this game with a hamstring injury. That leaves guys like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid to pick up the scoring slack.

While the T-Wolves are missing Edwards, the Knicks are finally returning to health. They have no injuries of note, giving them a huge upper hand against a Minnesota team that will be without a top-10 player in the NBA. Guard Jalen Brunson has been a fantastic spark plug, averaging 29.0 points per game, the eighth-best number in the league. Forward Karl Anthony-Towns will look to make his presence felt in a revenge game against his former team, adding another reason this game makes for a compelling watch.

Spread

Timberwolves +4.5 (+102)

Knicks -4.5 (-105)

Money line

Timberwolves +158

Knicks -164

Totals

Over 228.5 (-105)

Under 228.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 2-5 ATS this year.

The Timberwolves are 2-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-1 when Minnesota plays away from home.

The Knicks are 4-3 this season.

The Knicks are 4-0 ATS when playing in Madison Square Garden.

The over is 4-3 in New York's games.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, G - Out.

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson, C - Day-to-Day.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are favorites for a good reason. It is hard to envision the Timberwolves running a successful form of offense in this game, given that the Knicks match up against them exceptionally well. On defense, New York is weakest at point guard, but Minnesota does not have a legitimate scoring threat at the position. The Timberwolves will need to rely on McDaniels and Reid for much of their scoring, and the Knicks have a host of defensive options for them.