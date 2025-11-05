Jets GM Defends Gardner and Williams Trades as Wise Moves

New York Jets GM Darren Mougey chose to trade two key defensive players, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, in attention-grabbing deals. These trades are about future growth rather than tearing down, according to Mougey to ESPN.

The Jets, with a 1-7 record, haven't made the playoffs for 15 years. Mougey insists they're not giving up on 2025. "The goal is always to win... that never changes," he explained .

The Indianapolis Colts snagged Gardner for two upcoming first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell. Gardner signed a four-year, $120 million contract in July. The Colts' offer was "too good to pass up," Mougey noted .

Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. With Williams signed until 2027, his future was uncertain. Mougey did not reveal whether he asked for a trade .

The Jets are now the first team since 1967 to trade in-season for multiple first-round picks, resulting in two in 2026 and three in 2027 .

More trades followed. Nickel back Michael Carter II was dealt. Gardner and Williams, both under 28, have five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections combined .

Contracts for Gardner and Garrett Wilson were designed for flexibility. This enabled the recent trades .

The team considered trades for running back Breece Hall and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson but decided to hold on, at least for now. Hall is approaching free agency, and Mougey is quiet on renewal plans .

Regarding trade talks, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned Micah Parsons in a Williams trade. Mougey kept details private but remarked that the final deal was to their advantage .

The decision to trade Gardner, a 25-year-old tied up until 2030, raises questions about future plans . The trades of Gardner and Williams free up considerable payroll space, with Gardner's $30.1 million salary no longer on the books. This gives the Jets financial flexibility for the coming seasons .