Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Indiana Pacers in a battle of two teams desperate for a win on Wednesday. The Nets are the lone winless team left in the Eastern Conference, a fact that is not entirely surprising. Brooklyn is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, so achieving even 20 wins would be a bit of a shock. The Pacers are in the opposite boat after a trip to last year's NBA Finals. Indiana was supposed to contend this season, but the 'Cers are off to a 1-6 start thanks to a laundry list of injuries that have hampered their play.

It is hard to find reasons for optimism for the Nets at this point in the season. The trio of first-round rookies is yet to make an impact, with Egor Demin leading the pack with 19.8 minutes per game. Brooklyn has relied on forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Cam Thomas to create offense, which is far from a positive, given that they are essentially the same player. Both are excellent one-on-one scorers but are incapable of distributing to the rest of the team, leaving the Nets to play plenty of hero ball with a roster that cannot support it.

The Pacers have the talent to contend in the East, but they desperately need to get healthy. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton is, of course, out with a torn Achilles, but injuries to fellow guards Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have further depleted the Pacers. A game against the Nets is an excellent opportunity to get things back on track.

Spread

Nets +6.5 (-100)

Pacers -6.5 (-105)

Money line

Nets +238

Pacers -247

Totals

Over 233 (-107)

Under 233 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Pacers Betting Trends

The Nets are 2-4-1 ATS this year.

The Nets are 0-2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-2 in Brooklyn's games.

The Pacers are 5-2 ATS this season.

The Pacers are 3-1 ATS at home.

The under is 5-2 in Indiana's games.

Nets vs Pacers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter, Jr., F - Day-to-Day.

Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard, G - Out.

Aaron Nesmith, G - Out.

Quenton Jackson, G - Day-to-Day.

Johnny Furphy, F - Day-to-Day.

Nets vs Pacers Prediction and Pick

Even with a couple of important injuries, the Pacers should win and cover on their home court. Indiana has a massive edge in coaching, and the Nets have just been downright awful to this point, particularly on defense. The Pacers have struggled to produce points without Nembhard and Nesmith, but virtually anyone in the NBA is capable of putting up good offensive numbers against the Nets.