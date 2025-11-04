Hurricanes vs Rangers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes are 7-4 and tied for third in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins 2-1, on the road. The game was scoreless until the third period. The Bruins scored two goals early. The Canes scored late to make things interesting, but fell short. Carolina outshot Boston 29-22 and won in face-offs 23-20. The Bruins outhit the Hurricanes 26-21. The Canes were 0-for-1 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes gave the puck away a decent amount and couldn't get some good chances through to the net.

The Rangers are 6-5-2 and tied for third in the Metropolitan Division. New York just beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2, on the road, in overtime. The Rangers won the first period 2-1 and gave up the lead in the second. New York outshot Seattle 27-13 and outhit them 24-11. New York won in face-offs 41-25 and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Rangers were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Rangers did well with Kraken puck giveaways and Will Cuylle was the first star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+203)

Rangers +1.5 (-232)

Money line

Hurricanes -117

Rangers +112

Total

OVER 6 (+110)

UNDER 6 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Trends

Carolina is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against the NY Rangers.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Carolina's last 12 games on the road.

NY Rangers is 0-5 SU in its last five games at home.

NY Rangers is 2-4 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Rangers' last seven games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out

K'Andre Miller, D - Injured reserve

William Carrier, LW - Injured reserve

Eric Robinson, LW - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Urho Vaakanainen, D - Day-to-day

Hurricanes vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Carolina is third in scoring, 13th in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and points. The Canes have lost three of their last four games, and they have been a mix of low-scoring losses and some high-scoring ones. Carolina is 6-1 in their last seven games against the Rangers and outscored them 18-7. The Hurricanes' style of play is dominating puck possession and limiting opponents' chances.

New York is 31st in scoring, second in goals against, 31st on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in assists and points. The Rangers just finished up a four-game road trip and went 3-1. They are still looking for their first win at home and have struggled to score in most of those games. Igor Shesterkin is expected to start in net for the Rangers. New York is heavily carried by their top stars, defensive style of play, and their goalie.

Best Bet: Under