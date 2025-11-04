Bruins vs Islanders Odds, Spread, and Total

The Bruins and Islanders meet again Tuesday night, less than a week after Boston's convincing 5–2 win in their first matchup of the season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at UBS Arena, with streaming on ESPN+.

Since their first matchup, both teams have stabilized after uneven Octobers. Boston has won three straight to reach .500, capped by a 2–1 victory over Carolina on Saturday behind 28 saves from Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins have leaned on Swayman's steadiness and David Pastrnak's playmaking — the star wing leads the club with 17 points.

New York returns home on a two-game win streak after a dramatic 3–2 comeback against Columbus. Rookie Matthew Schaefer scored twice in the final two minutes before Simon Holmstrom buried the winner, a burst that highlighted the Islanders' growing offensive confidence. Bo Horvat remains the focal point up front with seven goals, while Ilya Sorokin is expected to get the start in goal after a night off.

The Bruins' power play has been sharp at 21.7%, while the Islanders have struggled on special teams but improved 5-on-5 play has carried them back over .500. Boston has taken seven of the last ten in this series, including that win last week at TD Garden.

Spread

Bruins +1.5 (-178)

Islanders -1.5 (+164)

Money line

Bruins +143

Islanders -149

Total

Over 6.5 (+107)

Under 6.5 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Bruins vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Bruins are 10-4 against the spread, 3-2 on the road.

The Islanders are 5-7 against the spread, going 2-4 at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Bruins' past seven games.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Islanders' last 13 matchups.

The Bruins have won eight of the last 11 matchups with the Islanders.

The Bruins have lost 12 of their last 15 road games.

Bruins vs Islanders Injury Reports

Bruins

Elias Lindholm, C — Out (lower body).

Jordan Harris, D — IR (ankle).

Islanders

Maxim Shabanov, RW — Out (upper body).

Bruins vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

"Both of these teams come into this matchup playing some solid hockey, and both have small winning streaks they are trying to continue. The Bruins are 1-4-0 on the road this year, while the Islanders are 4-2-0 at home. New York got lucky to beat Columbus in their last game, and their offense has been an issue in their last four games. Boston has won four of their last five, including two great wins over Colorado and Carolina. I think the Bruins are playing the slightly better hockey right now, and they have a ton of momentum. Take Boston to get the win." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Bruins are coming off a strong week that makes them worth a look in this spot, but they also have to prove they can win on the road. The Bruins have lost 4 of their 5 road games. I've faded the Islanders a lot dating back to last season, but they're coming off two strong wins, and they're at home where they've won 4 of their 6 tries. This could be a turning point for the Islanders .... I'll ride with the home team, mainly due to the Bruins' struggles away from home." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz