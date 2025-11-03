Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Wizards will travel to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks on Monday. Unsurprisingly, the Wizards are off to a horrific start, losing five of their first six games, a start that most expected from a young, rebuilding Washington team. Expectations are much higher for the Knicks, but a 3-3 start to the campaign has not exactly been the start New York fans were hoping for. This matchup with the Wizards presents a nice opportunity for the Knicks to build a little bit of a win streak after they knocked off the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Winning is not the priority for the Wizards this season. The roster is littered with promising young talent, but it is miles away from being ready to win now. Players like Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr will all likely turn into high-level players, but 2025 will almost certainly end with Washington winning around 20 games.

The Knicks have dealt with the injury bug early in the season, but this game will mark the second contest in which the roster is completely healthy. Center Mitchell Robinson is easing back into action, providing a defensive anchor to a lineup full of elite defenders. Guard Jalen Brunson leads the scoring, while Karl-Anthony Towns continues to provide one of the best second options in the NBA. Handling the Wizards should come easily, especially in front of a rabid Madison Square Garden crowd.

Spread

Wizards +12.5 (-103)

Knicks -12.5 (-105)

Money line

Wizards +515

Knicks -535

Totals

Over 234.5 (-107)

Under 234.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wizards vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Wizards are 1-5 ATS this year.

Washington's only cover came in a road game.

The over is 4-2 in Washington's games this season.

The Knicks are 3-3 ATS this season.

All three of New York's covers came in Madison Square Garden.

The over is 4-2 in the Knicks' games.

Wizards vs Knicks Injury Reports

Washington Wizards

Khris Middleton, SF - Day-to-Day.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Wizards vs Knicks Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Wizards could be a little shorthanded with Khris Middleton still listed as questionable, while the Knicks don't have a single player listed on the injury report. The Wizards have been cold lately, and their confidence took another gut shot after getting trounced by the Magic in an ugly loss on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to get back to winning ways with a solid win over the red-hot Bulls last night.



The line seems hefty for this one, but I can't imagine anything but an easy win for the healthy Knicks. They need to run through these types of teams if they want to be serious about the playoffs this season. Give me the Knicks to back up last night's effort with another strong one here. The Pick: New York -11.5."