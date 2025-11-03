Timberwolves vs Nets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the winless Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, looking to build on their first road win of the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, with coverage on Peacock.

Minnesota (3–3) rebounded from a pair of home losses with a 122–105 victory at Charlotte on Friday. Julius Randle led the way with 27 points, continuing his strong start that has him averaging 27.2 points on 56.4% shooting. Jaden McDaniels adds 18 points per game, while Rudy Gobert is nearly averaging a double-double at 9.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will again be without star guard Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined until mid-November with a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn (0–6) enters still searching for its first win under coach Jordi Fernandez. Cam Thomas has paced the Nets with 24.3 points per game, while Michael Porter Jr. contributes 20.8 points and 8 rebounds. However, the Nets have allowed at least 117 points in five of six games and are 0–3 at home.

Minnesota ranks near the middle of the league in scoring (115.5 PPG) and field-goal percentage (48.8%), while Brooklyn has averaged 112.3 points on 45.2% shooting. The Timberwolves swept last year's season series, winning both matchups by double digits.

Spread

Timberwolves -9 (-104)

Nets +9 (-110)

Money line

Timberwolves -359

Nets +332

Total

Over 226.5 (-107)

Under 226.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Nets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 1-5 against the spread this season, 1-2 on the road.

The Nets are 2-7 against the spread dating back to last season and have lost all of their past nine games.

The total has gone over in seven of the Timberwolves' past 10 games.

The total has gone over in 11 of the Nets' past 15 games.

The under has hit in all five of the Timberwolves' past games against the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Timberwolves have won the last five matchups with the Nets.

Timberwolves vs Nets Injury Reports

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, G — Out (hamstring).

Nets

Drake Powell, G — Day to day (ankle).

Danny Wolf, F — Out (ankle).

Haywood Highsmith, F — Out (knee).

Timberwolves vs Nets Predictions and Picks

"The Timberwolves have yet to really get going this season, but they will be growing in confidence following their big win over the Hornets on Saturday, thanks to a big game from Julius Randle. In contrast, the Nets have been one of the coldest teams in the league with six straight defeats, and four of those losses were by double digits .... The Timberwolves aren't nearly as dangerous without Edwards, but they were clinical in their win over the Hornets on Saturday. They should have more than enough to run past this slumping Nets squad playing their second game of a back-to-back set." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Timberwolves won both meetings between the teams last season, straight up and against the spread. Their average win margin in those meetings was 20.5 points per game. Being able to pick up a win in their last game, without the help of Edwards, was a key step for the team to stay on top of things in their star's absence over the next week-plus. Randle has relished his role as the go-to guy, and opponents haven't been able to do much to slow him .... Take the Timberwolves." — Craig Forde, Statsalt