Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Illinois Fighting Illini Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open a stretch of difficult games with a visit to Champaign to face the University of Illinois. After a promising 3-0 start to the campaign, Rutgers promptly dropped four contests in a row before finally getting back on the winning trail against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Illini also started off the season well before getting thumped by Indiana, but the recent weeks have not been as kind to them. Back-to-back losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies have left Illinois sitting at 5-3 without a ranking.

The season has been a tale of two sides of the ball for the Knights. The offense, run by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, has largely been effective, even ranging as high as good during certain stretches of the season. However, the defense has been downright dreadful, costing Rutgers several games. It somehow allowed 38 points to the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team notorious for its inability to get in the end zone. Even a listless Purdue team had 24 points, making things close when they had no business being so against the Knights.

Much of the same is true for Illinois, albeit at a higher level. Signal-caller Luke Altmyer has been excellent, tossing for 2,020 yards and 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions on the year. His steady hand at the most important position in the game has not been enough for the Illini to survive in big games, largely because of the massive amount of points the defense continues to surrender. Sixty-three points to Indiana, 34 to Ohio State, and 42 to Washington have all led to massive defeats for Illinois. A date with a much less potent Rutgers offense could offer head coach Bret Bielema's defense some respite.

Spread

Rutgers +13.5 (-117)

Illinois -13.5 (+100)

Money line

Rutgers +400

Illinois -426

Totals

Over 62.5 (-106)

Under 62.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers vs Illinois Betting Trends

Rutgers is 4-4 ATS this season.

Rutgers is 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-2 in Rutgers' games.

Illinois is 5-3 ATS this year.

Illinois is 3-1 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 5-3 in Illinois's games.

Rutgers vs Illinois Injury Reports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Dylan Braithwaite, WR - Questionable.

Ian Strong, WR - Questionable.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Tomiya Duraijaye, DL - Questionable.

Xavier Scott, CB - Questionable.

Torrie Cox Jr., CB - Out.

Rutgers vs Illinois Prediction and Pick

Pete Fiutak of College Football News writes, "There isn't enough of a Rutgers pass rush to matter, Altmyer should go off, and what pass rush Illinois has won't have too much of an issue getting to Kaliakmanis. The two passing games should push for at least 700 combined yards, but the Illini running game will be the difference later in the game. Illinois 38, Rutgers 26."