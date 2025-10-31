New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will play the first of their two straight matchups against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. While the Knicks are off to a decent 2-2 start, the Bulls, just as everyone predicted, have started the season with a perfect 4-0 mark. Wins against the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons lend this upstart Chicago team some legitimacy, but a win over the Knicks would notify the NBA that the Bulls are to be taken seriously.

Injuries are a familiar sight for the Knicks, and the early going of this campaign has not given them any respite. The lineup has missed starting center Mitchell Robinson for all four games so far, and aside from him, there have been an assortment of minor maladies to the rest of the lineup. Mercifully, the Knicks seem to be on the mend, as Robinson will likely be the only player to miss this game. New York will look to find a rhythm behind star guard Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to give Chicago its first blemish of the young season.

When comparing Chicago's 2024-25 roster to this one, there really are not many big differences. Despite that, a team that barely made the play-in tournament has somehow rattled off four straight wins. Center Nikola Vucevic has been off to a scorching-hot start, averaging 18.3 points and 13.2 rebounds throughout the early going. Guard Josh Giddey has been effective as both a scorer and a distributor, and sophomore Matas Buzelis has picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, scoring and handling the ball well.

Spread

Knicks -5 (-110)

Bulls +5 (+106)

Money line

Knicks -192

Bulls +1484

Totals

Over 234 (-102)

Under 234 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks are 2-2 ATS this year.

The Knicks are 0-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 2-2 in New York's games.

The Bulls are a perfect 4-0 ATS this year.

The over is 2-2 in Chicago's contests.

Knicks vs Bulls Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson, C - Out.

Karl Anthony-Towns, F - Probable.

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Day-to-Day.

Chicago Bulls

Coby White, SG - Out.

Knicks vs Bulls Prediction and Pick

It is not a total surprise to see the Knicks as significant favorites given the established talent levels of both teams, but even with that being said, having faith in New York to cover is a tough prospect.