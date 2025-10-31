49ers vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Francisco 49ers look to get back in the win column and keep pace in the NFC West race as they take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers are 5-3 and are third in the NFC West Division. They just lost to the Houston Texans, 26-15, on the road. The Niners were down 16-0 and never recovered. They were able to cut the deficit to eight points but couldn't get the offense going in the fourth quarter. San Francisco lost in total yards, 475-223, and in rushing yards, they lost 157-48. The 49ers red zone offense was 2-for-2 and the red zone defense was 4-for-5. They were terrible in time of possession and only had the ball for 18 minutes.

The Giants are 2-6 and last in the NFC East Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-20, on the road. It was a somewhat back and forth first half, but the Eagles slowly pulled away in the second half. The Giants lost in total yards from 427-246 and 276-68 in rushing yards. New York was 2-for-3 in the red zone, but the red zone defense was 0-for-3. Time of possession was somewhat close, and the defense was 6-for-8 on third down stops. What hurt the most for the Giants was losing their star player, Cam Skattebo, to a leg injury.

Spread

49ers -2.5 (-108)

Giants +2.5 (-104)

Money line

49ers -138

Giants +133

Total

OVER 47.5 (-113)

UNDER 47.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

49ers vs Giants Betting Trends

San Francisco is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games.

San Francisco is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against NY Giants.

San Francisco is 4-2 SU in its last six games against NY Giants.

NY Giants is 6-14 ATS in its last 20 games.

NY Giants is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of NY Giants' last five games against San Francisco.

49ers vs Giants Injury Reports

San Francisco 49ers

Spencer Burford, OT - Injured reserve

Jake Brendel, C - Questionable

Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve

Jordan Elliott, DT - Questionable

Sam Okuayinonu, DT - Questionable

Bryce Huff, DE - Questionable

Upton Stout, CB - Questionable

Dee Winters, LB - Questionable

Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable

Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Questionable

Alfred Collins, DT - Questionable

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Fred Warner, LB - Injured reserve

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve

Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable

Jevon Holland, S - Questionable

Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Beaux Collins, WR - Questionable

Chris Manhertz, TE - Questionable

Rico Payton, CB - Injured reserve

Jalin Hyatt, WR - Questionable

Daniel Bellinger, TE - Questionable

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Cam Skattebo, RB - Injured reserve

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Art Green, CB - Questionable

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

49ers vs Giants Predictions and Picks

San Francisco is currently ranked second in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and eighth in points against. The 49ers are coming off of one of their worst losses of the season, where both sides of the ball didn't play well. They struggled to get third down stops, barely had the ball, and almost didn't get one first down in the first half. San Francisco has been great at bouncing back from losses and is looking for running back Christian McCaffrey to have a field day against a below-average rushing defense. They will look for a better start on offense and try to get back to controlling the flow of the game.

New York is ranked 18th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 23rd in points scored, and tied for 26th in points allowed. Quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to give this offense hope, but it took a big hit with losing Skattebo. They have lost two games in a row, and the defense has given up a combined 71 points in those defeats. The offense will be tested against the Niners' top 10 defense. The Giants' pass rush should be able to put pressure on the quarterback and test the passing game. It's the rushing defense that will have their hands full. The Giants will need to take care of the ball.

Best Bet: 49ers Spread