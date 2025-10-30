New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers haven't been successful in Edmonton lately. In fact, they haven't been able to beat Edmonton in any rink since the 2023-24 season, losing to Connor McDavid's team four consecutive times. The 4-5-2 Rangers will try to erase the Oilers' winning trend in the matchup when Edmonton hosts New York inside Rogers Place this Thursday night, for a contest that's set to drop the puck at 9 p.m. EST.

Solid bookmaker's odds on the Oilers to beat the Rangers again reflect more than the visitors' sub-.500 record. The Oilers' superstars are getting warm to the challenge of a young season, and that means the defending Western Conference champs should compile a lot of goals in the days and weeks to come.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-182)

Oilers -1.5 (+162)

Money line

Rangers +143

Oilers -152

Total

Over 6 (-102)

Under 6 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton has beaten the New York Rangers four straight times.

The Rangers have scored only three goals in the last three meetings.

The Edmonton Oilers are 3-0 at home to begin the season.

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center Matt Rempe is out indefinitely with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Brandon Scanlin is out with a lower body injury.

Center Vincent Trocheck is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

Center Mattias Janmark is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Zach Hyman is on the injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Right winger Kasperi Kapanen is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Alec Regula is on the injured reserve from knee surgery.

New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Predictions and Picks

The Rangers have scored only three times in their last three turns against the Oilers, although that scoring pace would be more than enough to win this Thursday if the Rangers check like they did in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. New York held Vancouver to just 12 shots in the first two periods, making life easy for goaltender Jonathan Quick. Artemi Panarin, however, is still quiet on the attacking end.

Edmonton exploded for a five-goal second period in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth. It's frightening for New York that McDavid and fellow Oilers linchpin Leon Draisaitl combined for three goals against Utah, following an OT battle with the Canucks in which Draisaitl pumped in a pair. If the Oilers' featured scoring lines are in a groove, that's bad news for the teams next on Edmonton's schedule.