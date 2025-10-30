New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New Jersey Devils will look to restart their win streak when they travel to the West Coast to face the San Jose Sharks. The Devils are off to one of the best starts in the NHL, going 8-2, only dropping contests against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche. The Sharks have not been nearly as fortunate, winning only two of their 10 games so far. A couple of their losses have come in overtime, but that is a small consolation for a team that looks like one of the league's worst.

While teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins have relied on an excellent offense to rack up points in the standings, the Devils have turned to one of the strongest defenses in the league. During the team's eight-game win streak, they did not allow a single opponent to score more than three goals, and only two opposing teams managed to reach that mark. Goalie Jake Allen is sporting a .923 save percentage, and the Devils have yet to lose with him in the net.

Meanwhile, just about nothing has gone right for the Sharks so far. The defense has been porous, allowing seven goals to the Anaheim Ducks and six to the Utah Mammoth. When the offense does come alive, often thanks to center Macklin Celebrini, it seems that the defense refuses to cooperate, leading to San Jose getting edged out on the scoreboard by a hair several times. A date with the Devils is unlikely to fix things on Thursday night.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+109)

Sharks +1.5 (-117)

Money line

Devils -207

Sharks +194

Totals

Over 6.5 (-109)

Under 6.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Sharks Betting Trends

The Devils are 6-4 ATS this season.

The Devils are 2-3 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 6-4 in New Jersey's games.

The Sharks are 6-4 ATS, too.

The Sharks are 3-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 7-3 in San Jose's games.

Devils vs Sharks Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Cody Glass, C - Out.

Evgenii Dadonov, LW - Out.

Zack MacEwen, RW - Out.

Marc McLaughlin, RW - Out.

Brett Pesce, D - Out.

Johnathan Kovacevic, D - Out.

San Jose Sharks

Adam Gaudette, C - Out.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Out.

Nick Leddy, D - Out.

Carey Price, G - Out

Devils vs Sharks Prediction and Pick

Neither side of the money line is particularly appealing in this game. The Devils are heavy favorites, but they are dealing with a laundry list of injuries that should play a huge role in this contest. The Sharks, on the other hand, are downright bad, and betting money on them to win feels like throwing cash away.