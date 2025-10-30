Islanders vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes return home Thursday night to host the New York Islanders, with both teams looking to bounce back from midweek losses. Puck drop at the Lenovo Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Metropolitan Division foes are both coming off three-point losses Tuesday, with the Hurricanes falling 6–3 to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Islanders dropping a 5–2 decision in Boston. Despite the setback, the Hurricanes (6–3–0) have won six of nine to start the season and are 2–0 against divisional opponents.

Carolina has leaned on consistent scoring from Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, who share the team lead with 11 points apiece. Aho has recorded a point in all nine games this season, matching the third-longest season-opening streak in franchise history.

The Islanders (4–4–1) have dropped three of four after opening the season with five straight wins. Bo Horvat (11 points) and Mathew Barzal (six assists) pace New York's offense, while David Rittich is expected to start in goal after winning his first two outings.

Spread

Islanders +1.5 (-135)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+116)

Money line

Islanders +192

Hurricanes -222

Total

Over 6.5 (-101)

Under 6.5 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Islanders are 4-5 against the spread this season and 2-2 on the road.

The Hurricanes are 5-4 against the spread but 1-2 at home.

The total has gone over in 10 of the Islanders' past 11 road games.

The over has hit in six of the Hurricanes' last seven games at home.

The Islanders have lost 10 of their last 15 games.

The Hurricanes have won seven of the last 10 matchups between these teams.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Islanders

Alexander Romanov, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Maxim Shabanov, RW — Out (upper body).

Pierre Engvall, LW — Injured reserve (ankle).

Semyon Varlamov, G — Injured reserve (knee).

Ethan Bear, D — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Hurricanes

William Carrier, LW — Injured reserve (lower body).

K'Andre Miller, D — Day to day (upper body).

Shayne Gostisbehere, D — Day to day (lower body).

Eric Robinson, LW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jaccob Slavin, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Pyotr Kochetkov, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Islanders vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

"You can talk yourself into the big plus money given the 'Canes slipping up over the last week, but this is still one of the best teams in the sport, and this run won't last long. Also, the Islanders continue to come up small defensively, so it's hard to trust them night to night, especially on the road. Additionally, the Islanders aren't scoring on the power play, which makes it less likely they spring an upset. This feels like a spot the Hurricanes get back on track." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"The Hurricanes should bounce back with a cleaner, more focused effort. Andersen gives them reliability in net, and their speed and pressure will eventually break through. New York might hang around early, but they'll struggle to keep up over sixty minutes. Final Score Prediction: Carolina Hurricanes win 4-2." — Ricky Mackenzie, Picks and Parlays