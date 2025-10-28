Rutgers Takes on Illinois Saturday After Snapping Big Ten Losing Streak

After grabbing their first conference win, Rutgers football (4-4, 1-4) travels to Illinois for a Saturday noon ET matchup on NBC. The team just ended a difficult Big Ten drought.

In a close finish at Purdue, Jai Patel kicked a 30-yard field goal with just seconds remaining, securing a 27-24 win. This big win came after four straight conference defeats.

When these teams meet in Champaign, clear defensive differences will be evident. The Illini's defense gives up 380.8 yards per game, while their offense produces 377.4.

The home team's offense relies heavily on passing, with Drew Altmyer connecting with Hank Beatty. This duo has given opposing coaches headaches.

With this recent win, the Knights maintained their perfect record against Purdue at 3-0, including two big wins at Ross-Ade Stadium. Now they aim to keep rolling as November nears.

The sting from last year's tough home loss to Illinois hasn't faded. The Knights now have their chance for revenge.

Both teams can move the ball well. Illinois puts up 377.4 yards each game, while the Knights just scored 27 points against Purdue.

Shaky defensive play might lead to lots of scoring. The Illini's trouble stopping teams could give the visiting offense opportunities.