New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

What's going to cure New York's early-season slump that both of its hockey teams seem to be in? The Big Apple will try to stop the big bleeding on a long trip to British Columbia, when the New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks for a faceoff at 10 p.m. EST this Tuesday night.

For the Rangers, the issue isn't necessarily goaltending, though a few better performances from Igor Shesterkin would be a good place to start. The netminder allowed five goals from Calgary on 30 Flames shots in Sunday's 5-1 defeat. Sitting at just 3-5-2, the Rangers have dropped six of their last seven contests.

Vancouver has only two victories in four home games since the 2025-26 season began. However, the Canadian club is happy to skate on home ice after taking an extended road trip of its own, as evidenced by Sunday's 4-3 OT win over Edmonton in which unheralded RW Kiefer Sherwood scored two tallies.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+223)

Canucks +1.5 (-242)

Money line

Rangers -113

Canucks +107

Total

Over 6 (+106)

Under 6 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks Betting Trends

The New York Rangers have lost six of their last seven games.

The Rangers remain 3-2 in their last five road contests.

New York has beaten Vancouver in five of the last six meetings.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center Matt Rempe is out with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Brandon Scanlin is out with a lower body injury.

Center Vincent Trocheck is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

Defenseman Victor Mancini is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Derek Forbort is on the injured reserve with a broken orbital bone.

Center Teddy Blueger is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Nils Hoglander is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Center Filip Chytil is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

New York Rangers vs Vancouver Canucks Predictions and Picks

Tuesday's tight odds are a product of "resistible" forces meeting "movable" objects. Las Vegas doesn't want to rate New York too highly until the Rangers wake up. Conversely, the Canucks are dealing with injuries up the middle and on defense. Quinn Hughes is day-to-day alongside two other Vancouver blue liners. With the Rangers healthy in comparison, oddsmakers don't love the Canucks either.

New York does have to cope with centerman Vincent Trocheck's recent injury, in addition to the fact that forwards Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller have only combined for four goals in 10 games. Lou Orlando of Forever Blue Shirts says that Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan "conceded he's trying to create more balance" in the team's inconsistent scoring lines by switching up the combinations in practice and in games. That's a polite way of saying that the Rangers need someone to step up and score goals.